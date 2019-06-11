Generals Gameday: June 11 vs. Mississippi (DH)

June 11, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (34-29)

Vs. Mississippi Braves (29-32)

Tuesday, June 11 (DH) | 12:05 pm CT | The Ballpark at Jackson

Game 64/65 | Home Game 29/30 | First Half Game 64/65

Generals SP: RHP Joel Payamps (G1) & RHP Kevin McCanna (G2)

Opponent SP: LHP Kyle Muller (G1) & RHP Andres Santiago (G2)

LAST GAME: Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, lost their fourth and fifth consecutive games on Monday, dropping a double-header to the Mississippi Braves at The Ballpark at Jackson. The Generals (34-29) now face long odds to win the First Half title in the North Division after Mississippi (29-32) took the series victory with their second and third straight wins over Jackson.

Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Right-hander Joel Payamps had a rough go of it against the Birmingham Barons last week, giving up 4 stolen bases and 3 runs over three innings of work in an eventual one-run loss. He gets a tough assignment on Tuesday, facing lefty Kyle Muller. The 21-year-old Muller is a former 2nd-round pick who has pitched his way to an All-Star nod this season, even though he allowed 5 earned runs in his last start against Biloxi on June 6. The game 2 pitching matchup sets up spot starter Kevin McCanna (3.10 ERA as a starter, 1.42 ERA in relief) against Andres Santiago, whose last start came on May 12 at Triple-A & featured six shutout innings against Pawtucket.

ROCKY RELIEF: After losing lefty Lucas Luetge to Triple-A on May 30, the Generals' relief corps has looked thinner. Luetge was promoted after appearing in a league-high 22 games with a 1.08 ERA and 20 scoreless appearances. Since Luetge's departure, 9 of Jackson's last 23 calls to the bullpen have resulted in opponent runs.

ALL-STAR-GAME-BOUND: The Southern League's All-Star Game will happen in Biloxi on June 18, and the Generals are sending a handful of deserving players (stats listed through May 31). Alternates can be added in the coming week.

*C Daulton Varsho: .259 BA, 28 R, 41 H, 8 D, 8 HR, 24 RBI, 6 SB

*3B Drew Ellis: .277 BA, 29 R, 41 H, 11 D, 3 HR, 22 RBI, 21 BB

*OF Jeffrey Baez: .268 BA, 17 R, 41 H, 13 D, 6 HR, 25 RBI

*OF Jamie Westbrook: .251 BA, 23 R, 42 H, 8 D, 7 HR, 30 RBI

*SP Riley Smith: 3-3, 1.83 ERA, 54.0 IP, 40 K, 13 BB, .231 BAA

*RP Lucas Luetge: 4-1, 1.08 ERA, 25.0 IP, 28 K, 7 BB, .167 BAA

*SP Bo Takahashi: 4-2, 3.12 ERA, 52.0 IP, 44 K, 18 BB, .240 BAA

