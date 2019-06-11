Homestand Highlights: June 12-16 vs. Mobile BayBears

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves close the first half of the 2019 season, June 12-16, with six games in five days at Trustmark Park against the Mobile BayBears. The homestand features Thirsty Thursday, a Ronald Acuña Jr. jersey giveaway, Parrothead Night and Post-Game Fireworks for a Saturday doubleheader and Father's Day featuring pregame catch on the field.

What's Chop'n:

HIGH-QUALITY H20: M-Braves outfielder Drew Waters leads all of Double-A baseball with 82 hits the season and leads the Southern League in batting average (.328), doubles (20), triples (8), extra-base hits (31), total bases (127) and runs scored 40. He is currently on a Southern League-high 19-game on-base streak and is batting .400 (28-for-70) with five doubles, six triples, eight RBI, 15 runs, six walks and a .462 on-base percentage.

Who to Watch:

Mobile's roster features seven of the Angels' top-30 prospects according to most recent rankings at MLB Pipeline: OF Jo Adell (1), OF Brandon Marsh (3), INF Jahmai Jones (4), RHP Luis Madero (21), RHP Jesus Castillo (22), C Jack Kruger (23 and RHP Jeremy Beasley (24),

The Mississippi active roster has 11 of Atlanta's top-30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline: OF Cristian Pache (1), RHP Ian Anderson (3), OF Drew Waters (5), C William Contreras (7), LHP Joey Wentz (10), LHP Kyle Muller (11), OF Greyson Jenista, LHP Tucker Davidson (19), RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (23), INF/OF Ray-Patrick Didder (27).

Adell (11), Pache (14), Anderson (28), Waters (61) are all among the top-100 prospects in baseball, according to MLB.com.

Did You Know? This series marks the final visit for the Mobile BayBears to Trustmark Park. The franchise will relocate to Madison, Alabama in 2020 and be known as the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The M-Braves are 137-172 all-time against the BayBears.

Wednesday, June 12 vs. Mobile | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

"Join Us For A Jackson" - Every Wednesday this season fans can get (4) field level tickets and (4) 16 oz soft drinks for just one "Andrew Jackson" ($20)! Additional tickets only $5. (AVAILABLE AT BOX OFFICE ONLY).

AMR First Responders Wednesday - ALL First Responders/Emergency Response personnel receive FREE Field Level and General Admission tickets when presenting ID. First Responders/Emergency Response personnel receive $5 tickets to all other games with ID.Probable Pitching Matchup: LHP Joey Wentz (2-5, 5.05) vs. RHP Luis Madero (3-3, 3.50)

Thursday, June 13 vs. Mobile | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Thirsty Thursday - Enjoy 16 oz domestic beer and 16 oz fountain drinks for just $2 each!

M-Braves Cornhole Tournaments - Join us on Thursday's this season for M-Braves Cornhole Tournaments presented by Central MS Cornhole & Good Times! Every Thirsty Thursday at Trustmark Park (13 of them) we'll have competitive tournaments outside the Farm Bureau Grill on the right-field concourse starting at 6:00 pm. Great cash & prizes to winners! $5 entry per player.Probable Pitching Matchup: LHP Tucker Davidson (2-4, 1.82) vs. TBD

Friday, June 14 vs. Jacksonville | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Fan Friday Giveaway - Ronald Acuña Jr. Jersey - The first 1,000 fans will receive a Ronald Acuña Jr. jersey sponsored by the Mississippi Forestry Commision.

Trustmark $10K Dash For Cash - $10K in cash will be spread out in the outfield and 10 lucky fans will have 1 minute to collect as much cash as possible, presented by Trustmark.

Kids Run The Bases - After each Friday and Sunday home game, kids 14-and-under are invited to come run the bases like the pros after the game!

We Made Fist Bump Friday A Thing - As part of our Fan Friday promotion, every fan coming through the gates will receive a FREE FIST BUMP from an M-Braves representative.Probable Pitching Matchup: RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (1-2, 4.42) vs. RHP Jason Alexander (1-3, 3.40)

Saturday, June 15 vs. Mobile | 5:05 pm / Doubleheader | Gates Open at 4:00 pm

Doubleheader - Enjoy two games for the price of one as the M-Brave and Mobile BayBears will play two seven-inning games. The second contest will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Parrothead Night and Post-Game Fireworks - Join us as we pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett and all you Parrothead's with Parrothead Night! Stay after the second game for a Buffett themed Fireworks Show!

Chick-fil-A Family 4 Pack - Get (4) Home Plate, Dugout, or Field Level Tickets and (4) complimentary Chick-fil-A meal coupons with purchase of this ticket plan!

Live Music - TBAProbable Pitching Matchup: Game 1: TBA vs. RHP Jeremy Beasley (3-3, 3.33) - Game 2: TBA vs. TBD

Sunday, June 16 vs. Mobile | 1:05 pm | Gates Open at 12:00 pm

Father's Day, Pregame Catch on the Field for Dads & Kids - Celbrate Father's Day and play catch with Dad on Father's Day at Trustmark Park. Bring your own glove and ball.

Bass Pro Shops Father's Day 4 Pack - Get (4) Undated Field Level Tickets (2019 Regular Season Home Games) and (1) Bass Pro Shops Gift Card (Limited to the first 50 purchases) and (1) M-Braves Cap.

Mugshots Sunday Family Fun Day - Take advantage of a ticket deal and bring out the entire family. Receive (1) Dugout Level seat, (1) hot dog, (1) 16 oz fountain soda, (1) small popcorn, (1) M-Braves cap, and (1) FREE Fun Zone wristband FOR ONLY $18. Additional tickets with extras are $18 each. (AVAILABLE AT THE BOX OFFICE ONLY).

Petting Zoo - The first five Sunday games will feature a live Petting Zoo, courtesy of Green Top Acres that will include mini-horses, goats, sheep and of course, bunny rabbits!

Kids Run The Bases - After each Friday and Sunday home game, kids 14-and-under are invited run the bases like the M-Braves after the game!Probable Pitching Matchup: LHP Kyle Muller (4-3, 2.58) vs. RHP Jesus Castillo (4-6, 3.41)

