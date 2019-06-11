Tuesday, June 11 at Jackson (TN) | 12:05 Pm CT Doubleheader | the Ballpark at Jackson

June 11, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





Game #62/63: Mississippi Braves (29-32) at Jackson Generals (34-29) (ARI) | 12:05 pm (CT) | The Ballpark at Jackson

Streak: W3

Home/Road: 14-15/15-17

Starting Pitchers:

Game 1: LHP Kyle Muller (4-2, 2.54) vs. RHP Joel Payamps (0-1, 9.00)

Game 2: RHP Andres Santiago (0-0, 2.25) vs. RHP Kevin McCanna (2-3, 2.80)

Standings: Mississippi (3rd, SL South, -8.5), Jackson (TN) (3rd, SL North, -5.0)

Current Series: 4/5 of 5 (3-0)

vs. Jackson: 2019 (3-0, 15 games) All-Time (124-114), at Jackson, TN (51-62)

Today's Roster Moves: N/A

Today's Game: The M-Braves conclude a five-game road series on Tuesday with a doubleheader, featuring a pair of seven-inning games against the Jackson (TN) Generals at The Ballpark at Jackson. The M-Braves will meet the Diamondbacks affiliate and North Division foe 15 times during the 2019 season. (June 7-11 at JXN, June 25-29 at MIS and July 22-26 at JXN).

The M-Braves went 6-4 against the Generals last season, including 3-2 at Jackson. All-time the M-Braves are 124-114 against the Generals since 2005 and 51-62 in games played in Jackson, TN.

MULLER TIME: LHP Kyle Muller went 3-0 with a 0.81 ERA (3 ER/33.1 IP), 11 walks, 33 strikeouts in five starts during the month of May. Muller leads the league in opponents' batting average at .176 and ranks 3rd in strikeouts (74) and 9th in ERA (2.54).

last time out: The M-Braves claimed their third road series victory on Monday with a win in the completion of Saturday's suspended game, 6-1, and taking the nightcap, 2-1. Picking up the suspended game in the fourth inning, RHP Claudio Custodio and LHP Thomas Burrows combined to retire the final 16 batters to secure the win. 1B Ryan Casteel was 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI. In the nightcap, Cristian Pache was 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. RHP Ian Anderson worked 5.0 innings of one-run baseball on two hits with three walks and nine strikeouts. RHP Jeremy Walker struck out three over the final 2.0 innings to pick up the save.

all-stars: With the addition of RHP Jason Hursh on Monday, the M-Braves have seven selections to the South Division roster for the 2019 All-Star Game on June 18 in Biloxi. Outfielders Cristian Pache and Drew Waters are joined by pitchers Ian Anderson, Tucker Davidson, Kyle Muller and Jeremy Walker.

the atlanta braves top prospect:OF Cristian Pache ranks among the top 12 in the Southern League in eight different offensive categories. Pache has homered in three of his last six games. He is batting .311 (19-for-61) over his last 16 games with three doubles, four home runs, 11 RBI, 10 runs, six walks and a .373 OBP.

NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL HIGH QUALITY H20:OF Drew Waters has recorded nine three-hit and two four-hit games this season and logged his team-leading 22nd multi-hit game on Saturday going 3-for-5 with his league-leading eighth triple. Waters leads all of Double-A baseball with 78 hits.

Waters is on a season-high 17-game on-base streak, batting .387 (24-for-62) with 14 runs scored, six triples, four doubles, six RBI, six walks and a .457 OBP.

leading the league in strikeouts: RHP Ian Anderson leads the Southern League with 86 strikeouts over 13 starts and ranks 5th in opponents' batting average (.207) and 11th in ERA (3.02)

davidson dealing: Over 12 starts, today's starter LHP Tucker Davidson ranks 2nd in the Southern League with a 1.75 ERA, 4th in opponents' batting average at .200 and 11th with a 1.18 WHIP.

pulling away in the triple category: The M-Braves recorded their league-leading 24th triple on Saturday at Jackson. The next closest team is Chattanooga with 16. Drew Waters leads the league with eight, while Cristian Pache is second with five.

DON'T LET THE LAST NAME FOOL YOU: RHP Jeremy Walker has the first three saves of his career in an All-Star first half. Walker has 15 appearances, including one start this season and over 50.2 IP, he has 46 strikeouts and just three walks. Walker ranks 6th in the league with a 2.49 ERA and is 3rd with a 1.03 WHIP.

MADE IN MISSISSIPPI: 22-year-old INF/OF Austin Riley, a native of Hernando, MS was promoted to Atlanta on May 15. Riley became the 143rd M-Braves alum since 2005 to make his debut. Riley joins C Alex Jackson (4/7/19) and RHP Jacob Webb (4/16/19) as MLB debuts this season for alums. Over 75 games with the M-Braves in 2017 and 2018, Riley hit .321 with 19 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 47 RBI and a .391 OPS.

12 ATL top 30 prospects on the active roster: In the May 14 MLB Pipeline ranking update, OF Cristian Pache is the new No. 1 prospect for the Braves and No. 17 prospect in their top 100. There are 12 total top 30 prospects on the M-Braves roster: RHP Ian Anderson (3, #31 overall), OF Drew Waters (5, #64 overall), C William Contreras (7), LHP Joey Wentz (10), LHP Kyle Muller (11), OF Greyson Jenista (13), LHP Thomas Burrows (16), LHP Tucker Davidson (19), INF C.J. Alexander (IL - 20) RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (23), and INF Ray-Patrick Didder (27).

Young guns: The roster contains seven players that are 21-years-old, or younger. OF Drew Waters is the youngest (20, 12/30/98), followed by OF Cristian Pache (20, 11/19/98), RHP Ian Anderson (21, 5/2/98), C William Contreras (12/24/97), LHP Kyle Muller (21, 10/7/97), LHP Joey Wentz (21, 10/6/97) and RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (21, 6/26/97).

Based in Pearl, MS since 2005, the Mississippi Braves are the Double-A Southern League affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. The M-Braves are owned and operated by the Atlanta Braves, the longest continuously operated franchise in Major League Baseball. Follow the M-Braves at www.mississippibraves.com, www.facebook.com/mbraves, and www.twitter.com/mbraves.

