Biscuits Boom to Victory, 7-3

April 13, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







MONTGOMERY, Ala.. - The Biscuits (3-2) were baking as they broke the record for most home runs at Riverwalk Stadium with five in their 7-1 victory over the Tennessee Smokies (3-2) on Wednesday night.

Both the Biscuits and the Smokies did not waste any time picking up where they finished last night. Smokies third baseman Chase Strumpf hit a line drive to bring in the Smokies' lone run in the top of the second against Biscuits starter Caleb Sampen.

However, the Biscuits learned from last night and finished the inning with a run of their own with a solo blast to left-center field from Grant Witherspoon. Greg Jones finally found his pitch with his first hit in 15 at-bats, recording an RBI-double to make it 2-1 in the third. Jones was not done, as he immediately stole third. Curtis Mead would follow Jones up with another RBI-double to make it 3-1, and reached third on a throwing error.

Biscuits opened the floodgates more as Evan Edwards hit his first Double-A homer on a solo shot to center that extended the lead to 4-1. Mead continued the impressive hitting performance for the Biscuits with an opposite field home run, his first Double-A round-tripper, to increase the Biscuit lead to 5-1.

The Biscuits also stole five bases on the night, getting three from Brett Wisely and two from Jones. Austin Shenton would crush a home run 446 feet over the batter's eye to put the Smokies to bed in the bottom of the seventh. Hill Alexander delivered the final, record-breaking bomb of the night and became the first player to hit the moving train in left field with a home run since Courtney Hawkins accomplished the feat in 2015.

The Biscuits now sit at 3-2, but will look to make it back-to-back victories against the Smokies on Thursday when Taj Bradley (0-0) squares off against Cam Sanders (0-0) at 6:35 PM when there will be a Biscuits-Themed Hat Shirt Giveaway & Thirsty Thursday.

The rest of the series will include Ladies Night on Friday, April 15; The Nine Night & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, April 16; and Easter Egg Hunt with Bark in the Park on Sunday, April 17.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.