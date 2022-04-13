Smokies Fall 7-3 Wednesday Night to Biscuits

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Tennessee Smokies (3-2) dropped a 7-3 decision to the Montgomery Biscuits (3-2) Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery. The two teams have now split the first two games of the six-game series.

For the first time this season, the Smokies did not score in the first inning. However, it didn't take the offense long to jump on the board. In the second frame, Chase Strumpf drove home Bryce Ball and gave the Smokies an early 1-0 lead.

The Biscuits came back with four unanswered runs and never trailed again. Montgomery finished with seven runs, highlighted by five solo home runs from five different Biscuits.

Tennessee picked up its second run of the game in the fifth when Ball drew a bases-loaded walk. In the eighth, Ball smoked an RBI single and added another Smokies run which made it 6-3 at the time. The Smokies brought the tying run to the plate in the eighth but could not cash in.

Ball is off to a terrific start for the Smokies. In his first five Double-A games, Ball is batting .368 with a team-high four doubles and four RBI.

On the mound, starter Anderson Espinoza (0-1) donned the loss and pitched 2.2 innings, allowing three runs while striking out four Biscuits. Each of Tennessee's three relievers allowed at least one run in their stint. Montgomery's Andrew Gross (1-0) earned the win in relief.

Game three of the six-game series between the Smokies and Biscuits is Thursday night at 7:35 p.m. ET. Tennessee's Cam Sanders (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second start of the season and faces Montgomery's Taj Bradley (0-0, 2.25 ERA). Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

The Smokies return home Tuesday, April 19th for a six-game home stand against the Rocket City Trash Pandas.Tuesday April 19th is Taco Tuesday as well as Healthcare Appreciation night at Smokies stadium sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee.

