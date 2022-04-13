Tarnok Allows One Hit, Harris II a Home Run Shy of the Cycle, M-Braves Waver Late to Shuckers 3-2

PEARL, MS - RHP Freddy Tarnok delivered 4.2 scoreless innings with only one hit, but the M-Braves (1-4) lost to the Biloxi Shuckers (5-0) on a walk-off walk on Wednesday night at MGM Park 3-2.

Tarnok struck out four, walked three and hit a batter in his first outing of the season. Tarnok, a member of Atlanta's 40-man roster, came off a 2021 season with a 3.44 ERA in 14 starts between High-A Rome and Double-A Mississippi.

Michael Harris II went 3-for-4 with a triple, double and single. Atlanta's No. 1 prospect (MLB Pipeline) now has a hit in all five games. Harris II is 9-for-21 with two triples, four RBI and two stolen bases on the season.

Harris II led off the game by roping a line drive to right center for a triple, but the M-Braves were unable to bring him home.

After Logan Brown hit a two-out single in the second, Jacob Pearson knocked him in with a grounder that got through to center fielder to give the M-Braves a 1-0 lead. The hit and RBI were Pearson's first of the season.

RHP Troy Bacon gave up one run off three hits in two innings of relief.

Tied 1-1, Harris II led off the eighth with a base hit and immediately stole second base. Luke Waddell drove a ball to right field to score Harris for his second RBI of the season to retake the lead 2-1.

The Shuckers scored another run in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game 2-2. In the ninth, Biloxi walked in the winning run to win 3-2. The win gave Biloxi its best start in club history.

The M-Braves take on Biloxi tomorrow at 6:35 CT in game three of the six-game road series. The M-Braves next home game will be on April 19 against the Chattanooga Lookouts at Trustmark Park.

