Blue Wahoos Stadium to Host Fan Kickball League

April 13, 2022







PENSACOLA, FL - Fans can experience Blue Wahoos Stadium like never before this summer by joining the first Blue Wahoos Stadium Kickball League! The co-ed adult league (18+) will play on Monday evenings at the ballpark weekly from June to August, giving fans a behind-the-scenes, on-field experience at the ballpark in a brand-new way.

Team rosters can consist of up to 18 players and each team will play a minimum of 11 games throughout the season. Every player will take home an exclusive league t-shirt to wear during games and an on-field bar will serve drinks on the field (21+) each night.

Official league rules are available at BlueWahoos.com. The entrance fee per team is $500 ($27.75 per person on an 18-player roster) and includes a t-shirt for each player, equipment and umpires, and a full season of fun!

Teams can register to play at MiLB.com/Pensacola/Events/Kickball. Registration will remain open until May 11. Fans with questions may reach out to Jordan at JMorrow@Bluewahoos.com or call the Blue Wahoos office at (850) 934-8444.

