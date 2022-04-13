Learn About All the Promotions Coming to Regions Field, April 19th-24th

After a road trip to Chattanooga, the Birmingham Barons are back in the Magic City this Tuesday, April 19th until Sunday, April 24th for the second home stand of the year. The Barons will be hosting the Biloxi Shuckers, the Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The home stand features a t-shirt giveaway, Wet Nose Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, Friday night fireworks, and family day.

Tuesday, April 19th - Barons vs. Biloxi Shuckers

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: The game will be broadcast live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX FM 100.5.

- T-shirt Tuesday: Fans attending the game will be greeted at the gate with a free t-shirt presented by Paycor and Dollar Dogs.

Wednesday, April 20th - Barons vs. Biloxi Shuckers

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: The game will be broadcast live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX FM 100.5.

- Wet Nose Wednesday: Fans can bring their furry family member out to the park thanks to Camp Scotty.

Thursday, April 21st - Barons vs. Biloxi Shuckers

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: The game will be broadcast live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX FM 100.5.

- Thirsty Thursday: Regions Field is the best bar in town every Thursday. All drinks are two dollars off thanks to our friends at Miller Lite, Buffalo Wild Wings, and The Fennec.

Friday, April 22nd - Barons vs. Biloxi Shuckers

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: The game will be broadcast live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX FM 100.5.

- Fireworks: Friday Night, means we light up the Magic City sky with a spectacular Post-Game Fireworks Show thanks to Alabama Power, Coca-Cola, and Comfort Care Home Health and Hospice.

- NASCAR Night: The first 1,000 fans age 13 and up will receive a free race cap presented by the U.S. Air Force.

Saturday, April 23rd - Barons vs. Biloxi Shuckers

- Game Time: First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. at Regions Field gates will open at 5:25 p.m.

- Broadcast: The game will be broadcast live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX FM 100.5.

- Saturday Entertainment Series: Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act will drop the jaws of Barons fans this Saturday with help from Ascension St. Vincent's, Serra Hyundai, Texas Roadhouse, and Birmingham Water Works.

Sunday, April 24th - Barons vs. Biloxi Shuckers

- Game Time: First pitch is at 4:00 p.m. at Regions Field gates will open at 2:55 p.m.

- Broadcast: The game will be broadcast live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX FM 100.5.

- Family Day/Salute to Essential Workers: Join us for Family Sunday where your little Barons (12 and under) will have the opportunity to run the bases after the game thanks to Alabama Power and African American Heritage Night.

