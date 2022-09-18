Biscuits Blank M-Braves, Hold Them to Two Hits

September 18, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







PEARL, MIS. - The Montgomery Biscuits (70-60/42-26) shut out the Mississippi Braves (61-74/32-34), 4-0, Saturday night at Trustmark Stadium. The Biscuits held the M-Braves to just two hits for the second-straight night as they took control of the series 3-2.

In the top of the first, M-Braves starter Nolan Kingham (1-4) had to face five Montgomery batters before he was able to retire the side. Biscuits starter Mason Montgomery (3-1) quickly retired the M-Braves one-two-three with consecutive groundouts.

In the top of the second, the Biscuits struck first with an RBI-single from shortstop Alika Williams to make it 1-0 Montgomery. Right fielder Diego Infante then stole third base and was able to come home after a throwing error by catcher Arden Pabst that grew the lead to 2-0.

For the next four innings Montgomery did not allow a hit as he was phenomenal on the mound. Montgomery finished the night allowing just one hit, no runs, one walk, and four strikeouts. In the sixth, Biscuits reliever Carlos Garcia entered the game for Montgomery. Garcia did well immediately getting a pair of strikeouts before surrendering a double to Pabst for the M-Braves last base-hit of the night.

The Biscuits were able to add in a pair of runs to stay in the driver's seat. First baseman Kyle Manzardo struck a sac fly double play that made it 3-0. In the eighth, the score grew to 4-0 after an Infante sac fly.

In the ninth, Josh Roberson stepped on the mound for Garcia and retired the M-Braves impressively with a pair of strikeouts. The win made it back-to-back games where the Biscuits bullpen held the M-Braves to just two hits. It also marks the Biscuits' third shutout in the last 13 games.

The Biscuits will look to close out the regular season with an exclamation mark as LHP John Doxakis faces RHP Nolan Kingham in the series finale at 2:05 PM CT.

The Biscuits return to Riverwalk Stadium for Game 1 of the 2022 South Division Championship Series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Tuesday, September 20th at 6:35 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.