Big Third Inning Powers M-Braves Past Biscuits to Close out 2022 Season

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves (62-74, 33-34) won 6-4 over the Montgomery Biscuits (70-62, 42-27) to close out the 2022 season in front of over 3,000 fans on Sunday afternoon at Trustmark Park.

A six-run third inning powered the M-Braves to a win. The M-Braves notched five hits, including four extra base hits in the inning. Arden Pabst blasted a three-run homer to left field. Cody Milligan doubled in a run, and Javier Valdes and Justin Dean each doubled. Drew Lugbauer lined an RBI single into right field as well.

After being reinstated from the development list on Tuesday, Pabst had eight hits, two home runs, two doubles and six RBI in six games against the Biscuits.

Lugbauer went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. He finished the season as the Southern League leader with 28 home runs and 82 RBI.

Riley Delgado extended his on-base streak to 19 games with a base hit in the eighth inning. He finished with a seven-game hit streak and a hit in 13 of his last 14 games.

The Biscuits scored four runs between the sixth and seventh innings but were shut down in the final two innings.

The M-Braves trotted out six different pitchers in a bullpen game. LHP Hayden Deal went three shutout innings in his fourth spot start of the season. RHP AJ Puckett earned the win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings, and RHP Jason Creasy picked up a four-out save.

