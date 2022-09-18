Smokies Drop Final Series of Season to Chattanooga, 6-1

September 18, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Tennessee Smokies (70-66, 33-34) fell to the Chattanooga Lookouts (61-74, 27-39) 6-1 Saturday night at AT&T Field, clinching a loss in their final regular-season series of the season.

Tennessee mustered only three hits and one run in the loss. Outfielder Yonathan Perlaza recorded two of the Smokies' hits, and their only run game in the top of the eighth inning on a Bryce Windham RBI groundout. The Smokies struck out 12 times and left 13 runners on base in the loss.

On the mound, LHP DJ Herz (L, 1-4) walked four and allowed four runs in the loss. Hunter Bigge also gave up a pair of runs in 1.1 innings, as he walked three and surrendered a homer in the seventh that put the game out of reach.

The Smokies will play their regular-season finale Sunday afternoon against the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field. First pitch is scheduled for 2:15 PM ET when the Smokies send RHP Richard Gallardo to the mound for his Double-A debut. Fans can catch the action at https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.