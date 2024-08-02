Birmingham Stallions Safety A.J. Thomas Signs with New England Patriots

August 2, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League has announced that Birmingham Stallions safety A.J. Thomas has signed with the New England Patriots of the National Football League.

Thomas played in all 10 regular season games for the Stallions last season. He recorded 34 tackles (22 solo), four pass breakups, and led the league in interceptions with three on the year.

The Western Michigan product started both postseason games for Birmingham, recording 10 tackles (six solo), helping lead the Stallions' defense to a shutout in the championship game. He was one of two safeties named to the All-UFL team.

Thomas signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears following the 2022 NFL Draft. Although he was released during the final roster cuts on August 30, he was quickly signed to the practice squad. Thomas was elevated to the active roster on November 29 and made his NFL debut on December 4 against the Green Bay Packers, recording one tackle while appearing in 13 snaps.

He spent the remainder of the season with the Bears before being waived and re-signed to the practice squad in August 2023. He was ultimately released from the practice squad on October 29. He signed with the Birmingham Stallions on February 14, 2024.

