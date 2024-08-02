Michigan Panthers Wide Receiver Samson Nacua Signs with New Orleans Saints

August 2, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers wide receiver Samson Nacua

(Michigan Panthers, Credit: United Football League) Michigan Panthers wide receiver Samson Nacua(Michigan Panthers, Credit: United Football League)

ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League has announced that Michigan Panthers wide receiver Samson Nacua has signed with the New Orleans Saints of the National Football League. To date, the UFL has had a total of 34 players sign with NFL teams. Nacua becomes the eighth Panther to sign an NFL contract this offseason, joining kicker Jake Bates (Detroit), linebacker Javin White (Chicago), wide receiver Marcus Simms (Seattle), offensive lineman Chim Okorafor (Cleveland), cornerback Nate Brooks (Cincinnati), defensive end Levi Bell (Indianapolis) and offensive lineman Jacob Burton (Detroit). Michigan's eight signees lead all UFL teams. As with the other Panther signees, Michigan will retain Burton's rights should he return to the UFL.

Nacua was a member of the Panthers during the team's training camp but was waived ahead of the season. He was re-signed by Michigan ahead of the team's Week 3 game against the Houston Roughnecks. He went on to appear in seven games for the Panthers, making one start against the DC Defenders in Week 7. Nacua also started for Michigan in the team's USFL Conference Championship game against the Birmingham Stallions. He finished with the regular season with 11 receptions for 125 yards and also chipped in on special teams with eight tackles.

The Las Vegas native who prepped in Provo, Utah, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 but was waived during training camp. Nacua went on to appear in two games in the USFL during the 2023 season with the Pittsburgh Maulers.

Nacua, who's older brother, Kai, also played for the Panthers last season and younger brother, Puka, plays for the Los Angeles Rams, spent four years at Utah before transferring to BYU. He appeared in 13 games, starting four, with BYU during 2021 season, recording 329 receiving yards and three touchdowns. With the Utes, Nacua finished with 1,015 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns over four seasons. In 54 total collegiate contests between the two schools, he caught 103 passes for 1,344 yards and 14 touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown while playing with the Cougars.

