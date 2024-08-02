UFL Announces NFL Signings for Aug 2
August 2, 2024 - United Football League (UFL) News Release
Arlington, TX - The United Football League today announced four of its players have signed contracts with National Football League teams. A total of 37 UFL players who made appearances during the 2024 season have signed with NFL teams.
Below is a list of players who signed:
UFL POS NAME NFL TEAM
ARL WR Isaiah Winstead New York Jets
BHM S A.J. Thomas New England Patriots
D.C. WR Brandon Smith New York Jets
MICH WR Samson Nacua New Orleans Saints
Each UFL team will retain the rights of each player should that player return to the UFL.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.