Renegades Wide Receiver Isaiah Winstead Signs with the New York Jets

August 2, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington Renegades wide receiver has signed a l with the New York Jets of the National Football League.

Winstead played in seven games for the Renegades, averaging 25.0 yards per game. His longest catch of the season of 51-yards came against the Stallions in week one.

The Former East Carolina University Pirate was acquired by the Renegades in January of this year.

The Arlington Renegades will retain Winstead's rights should he return to the UFL.

