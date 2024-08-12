Birmingham Squadron to Host Local Player Open Tryout

August 12, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, are set to host an open tryout for local players on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Lakeshore Foundation in Birmingham.

The tryout gives participants the chance to showcase their basketball talents in front of Birmingham Squadron coaches and basketball operations staff for an opportunity to earn a spot on the Squadron roster for the 2024-25 season.

Local player tryouts are held by NBA G League teams annually.

To enter, participants should register at https://fans.winwithdash.com/event/66ab8f7418ebba00081d12bc. A non-refundable fee of $250 is required to register and participate in the tryout. Participants must meet the NBA G League eligibility requirements to play. Participants are required to submit the $250 fee, as well as registration form, medical consent form and eligibility form by Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. CT. All forms are available by using the registration link.

Lakeshore Foundation is located at 4000 Ridgeway Drive in Birmingham.

For more information about Birmingham Squadron local player open tryout, please contact bhaminfo@pelicans.com.

