Memphis Hustle Open Player Tryouts Set for Saturday, September 21

August 12, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle, the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, will hold its sixth annual open player tryouts, presented by OrthoSouth, for the upcoming 2024-25 season on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Memphis Sports & Events Center, located at 995 Early Maxwell Blvd. Doors will open to participants at 9 a.m. This event is closed to the public, but media members are invited to attend and should RSVP to babraham@grizzlies.com by 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20.

Players who participate in the open tryouts will be observed and evaluated by members of the Memphis Hustle and Memphis Grizzlies Basketball Operations staff. All applicants must be eligible to play in the NBA G League per the qualifications listed online and complete the required paperwork. Detailed information about the tryouts, registration forms, payment options and instructions can be found at memphishustle.com/tryouts.

For advance registrations completed prior to the registration deadline, the fee is $200. The fee increases to $250 for walk-up registrations. Pre-registration will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19. Pre-registration will be capped at 80 participants, so those who plan to pre-register are encouraged to do so as soon as possible. Those wishing to do walk-up registration must pay with a credit or debit card. Family members and guests are not allowed at the tryout - only participants themselves. In addition, all participants will receive a free T-shirt with registration. All registrations are non-refundable.

