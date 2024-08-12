Milwaukee Bucks Sign Anžejs Pasečņiks to a Two-Way Contract

August 12, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Milwaukee Bucks, NBA affiliate of the Wisconsin Herd, have signed center Anžejs Pasečņiks to a Two-Way contract and have waived Two-Way forward Jaylin Galloway.

Pasečņiks (ahn-ZEHS pa-SESH-neece), 7-1, most recently played in 34 games (30 starts) last season with Zunder Palencia in Spain's Liga ACB and averaged 12.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 21.9 minutes per game. The Latvian shot 60.4% from the field last season and was a two-time Liga ACB Player of the Week.

The 2023-24 season was Pasečņiks' 11th professional season, which includes time in the NBA with the Washington Wizards during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. In that time, he appeared in 28 games with the Wizards and averaged 5.6 points and 3.9 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. The 28-year-old's career, which began in 2011, also includes time playing professionally in the NBA G League, Latvia and France. He was selected by the Magic with the 25th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Galloway originally signed a Two-Way contract with the Bucks last season on March 2.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from August 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.