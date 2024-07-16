Birmingham Squadron to Hold Commander's Library Tour

BIRMINGHAM, Ala - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, and the team's mascot, Commander, are set to visit four local libraries over the remainder of the summer months to promote literacy in local communities prior to back-to-school week.

Squadron front office staff members will read "Aliya Can," a children's book written by former Squadron guard Devin Cannady, to groups of local students while also giving the students an opportunity to interact and take photos with Commander.

The four library visits are as follows:

Hoover Public Library: Tuesday, July 23, 10:30 a.m.

Pinson Public Library: Wednesday, July 24, 9:30 a.m.

Bessemer Public Library: Tuesday, July 30, 1 p.m.

Trussville Public Library: Thursday, Aug. 1, 11:30 a.m.

