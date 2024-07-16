Heat Name Dan Bisaccio Skyforce Head Coach

July 16, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







MIAMI, FL - The Miami HEAT announced today that Player Development Coach, Dan Bisaccio, will join their G League affiliate as head coach of the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Additionally, former Skyforce head coach, Kasib Powell, will join Miami's staff as Player Development Coach.

Bisaccio, who is currently serving as head coach of the HEAT's Summer League team, has recorded a 4-1 record with a 2-1 stint during the California Classic in San Fransico and a perfect 2-0 record so far during the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas. He spent the past 10 seasons with the organization, most recently last season as Player Development Coach where he mentored and developed players as well as assisted the coaching staff on special projects. He spent the previous five seasons as Video Coordinator after serving as Assistant Video Coordinator for four seasons where he helped the coaching staff and players with film breakdown, opponent and personnel scouting, statistical analysis and game planning. Bisaccio originally joined the HEAT as a video intern for the 2014-15 season. Prior to joining the HEAT, he spent two seasons at Marquette University as the Graduate Assistant/Video Coordinator for the men's basketball team.

Powell served as head coach of the HEAT's G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the past three seasons. He led the team to the playoffs in each of his last two campaigns, including the Western Conference Finals in 2023, and his commitment to development has led to an NBA-best 21 players being called-up over his three head coaching seasons. He was originally hired in 2016 as an assistant coach for the Skyforce, a role he held for four seasons before being promoted to head coach. Powell, who was inducted into the Skyforce Hall of Fame in April 2016, spent two seasons (2007-09) with the Skyforce as a player where he earned the 2007-08 NBA G League MVP award after averaging 22.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists. His professional playing career spanned over nine seasons which included stops in the NBA, the NBA G League, CBA, USBL and overseas.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from July 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.