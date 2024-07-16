Warriors Sign Guard Daeqwon Ploweden to Two-Way Contract

July 16, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

SANTA CRUZ - The Golden State Warriors have signed guard Daeqwon (day-KWON) Plowden to a two-way contract, the team announced Tuesday evening.

Plowden, 25, has appeared in 91 games (22 starts) over the past two seasons with the Osceola Magic and Birmingham Squadron of the NBA G League, posting averages of 10.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 23.8 minutes per contest. The 6'6" guard saw action in five collegiate seasons at Bowling Green State, averaging 10.5 points and 6.1 rebounds in 25.4 minutes over 154 games (113 starts). Plowden is the program's all-time leader in games played (154) and became the first player in school history to log at least 1,200 career points, 800 rebounds, and 100 blocks. He also ranks fourth in Bowling Green State history in career rebounds (935) and blocks (126). Plowden earned All-MAC Second Team honors in 2019-20, Third Team honors in consecutive seasons (2020-22), and a MAC All-Defensive Team nod in 2021-22.

Unselected in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia native was on the roster for Golden State's entry at the 2024 California Classic Summer League and is currently playing for the Warriors at the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas. Plowden has appeared in all five of Golden State's summer league games to date, averaging 16.6 points (53.7 FG, 48.1 3FG, 70.6 FT), 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.2 blocks in 28.2 minutes.

Per NBA rules as of the 2023-24 season, teams are permitted to have three players on two-way contracts at any given time throughout the season in addition to the 15-man regular season roster. There are no limits on practices, workouts, or other activities with the NBA team. Only players with three or fewer years of NBA service can sign two-way contracts, which can be for either one or two seasons.

