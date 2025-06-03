Birmingham Legion FC vs Indy Eleven: June 4, 2025
June 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video
Check out the Birmingham Legion FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 3, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Legion FC Stories
- Legion FC Shows Grit in Jagermeister Cup Win at FC Tulsa
- Legion FC Welcomes Augie Ruiz and Zack Day to Technical Staff
- Tyler Pasher's Performance at Miami Garners Team of the Week Honors
- Legion FC Rallies in Miami for First Road Win
- Legion FC Signs Kameron Lacey and Erik Centeno