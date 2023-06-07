Birmingham Drops Second Consecutive In Game 6 Against Mississippi

The Birmingham Barons had a chance to split the series in Game 6 with a victory over the Mississippi Braves. The Barons mustered up a late push, but the Braves were too much to overcome. Birmingham dropped Game 6 by a score of 7-3, and the series 4-2.

The Barons red hot RHP Chase Solesky started his eighth game from the bump in Sunday's contest. Solesky came into the game after an outstanding month of May in which he achieved a 1.93 ERA. The right-hander's outing started a little differently than his last couple, but the 25-year-old still gave a solid effort.

Solesky pitched the first 3.0 innings of the ballgame and allowed six hits, three earned runs, one walk and struck out four. His efforts may not have been up to his latest performances, but his overall ERA of 3.38 is the lowest among the starters.

The Barons offense was not giving any aid to Solesky or the next handful of pitchers from the bullpen. Birmingham finished the game with nine total hits yet were only able to score their runs until the bottom of the ninth inning.

The combination of RHP Vince Vannelle, LHP Jonah Scolaro, LHP Ben Holmes and RHP Nash Walters finished out the game for the home team. Out of the bunch, Holmes had the most success in his lone inning of work.

The southpaw gave up zero hits, zero runs, zero walks and struck out one. The rest of the group combined for five hits, four earned runs, five walks and three strikeouts. The pitchers may have given up seven total runs, but the production from the bats was the most glaring.

The Barons bats, however, did come alive in the bottom of the ninth inning. Entering the ninth, Birmingham was down 7-0 and only had five hits on the night.

Luis Mieses got the bottom half of the inning started with his 14th double of the year, adding to his team high total. Mieses not only added more confidence to his production this year, but he also gave the Barons hope to overcome the deficit.

The two-bagger put a runner in scoring position, and a single from Moises Castillo avoided the Barons getting a shutout. Birmingham secured their first run of the game, and with a Tyler Neslony single with the bases loaded, the deficit now sat at four.

Neslony finished the game 2-4 with two RBI, which accounted for more than half of the Barons runs in the ballgame.

The Barons were not able to scrape together any more offense together as the Braves escaped the ninth on two quick outs after a mini comeback from the home team.

Birmingham was not able to mount the full comeback, however the Barons continued to display their never give up mentality. Birmingham now hits the road for a six-game stint with the Chattanooga Lookouts.

The Barons first game against the Lookouts will be Tuesday, June 6, as they send RHP Matt Thompson to the bump.

