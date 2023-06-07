Tennessee Smokies Announce Fourth Annual Smokies BeerFest

SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the organization will host their fourth Tennessee Smokies BeerFest on Saturday, August 26, 2023. The event will take place from 4:00pm-8:00pm and will feature many local breweries and their unique brews.

The event will be located on the concourse of Smokies Stadium, with the majority of the event taking place in a covered area. Tickets to the BeerFest will include admission, tasting glass, unlimited beer pours, and a Smokies Baseball ticket good for one September home game in the 2023 Smokies Baseball season.

VIP tickets will be available for purchase for $69 and will include all aspects of a general ticket, plus early entry at 3:00pm and exclusive access to a picnic-style buffet. VIP tickets must be purchased no later than August 16.

Once again, leashed dogs will be allowed to attend the beer festival and a portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Young-Williams Animal Center. "The Tennessee Smokies have been a tremendous community partner for Young-Williams Animal Center", said Young-Williams CEO Janet Testerman. "We have worked with them for multiple seasons and feel the collaboration on exciting events, like the Tennessee Smokies BeerFest in 2022, has resulted in heightened awareness, engagement, and supporters for both organizations. We are confident this year's event will be bigger and better, and I look forward to raising much-needed funds to support our life-saving initiatives and the nearly 10,000 animals a year we care for."

The event will also feature "ballpark street food" and guest-chosen "best brew" awards. Designated driver tickets can be purchased for $10, and include admission to the event only.

The Hampton Inn & Suites (105 Stadium Dr, Kodak, TN 37764) is located within walking distance from Smokies Stadium. Call 865-465-0590 to book a room.

More information on the Tennessee Smokies BeerFest can be found by visiting smokiesbaseball.com/beerfest.

