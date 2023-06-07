Shuckers, Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA to Host MLB Pitch, Hit & Run on Saturday

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and the Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA have partnered to host an MLB Pitch, Hit & Run competition at MGM Park on Saturday, June 10 from 9-11 a.m. The event is FREE to enter and is open to boys and girls ages 8-14. Participants can register HERE for the event. The third base concessions stand will be open during the event for all in attendance to purchase food and drinks.

Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit & Run (PHR) events provide boys and girls an opportunity to showcase their baseball and softball skills, with the opportunity of earning a chance to attend and compete for a Championship during the 2023 MLB World Series! Approved local events give youth organizations an opportunity to provide a free and high-quality experience for their participants. Even more, by hosting, they expand their programs, while building a strong relationship with MLB, MiLB, and its partners. The Pitch, Hit & Run program is a free event series for boys and girls, and consists of a series of movements that are important in baseball and softball. Participants will compete in either 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, or 13-14 age division, with the Age Cut-off set on November 15, 2023. They will be tested, and their measurements will be recorded for points. Based on their scores, they will advance from a local event to a Team Championship and then to the National Finals hosted at the World Series.

By registering for a Pitch, Hit & Run event, participants have the opportunity to receive a complimentary 2023 MLB.tv subscription, exclusive access to virtual and in-person youth softball & baseball programming, discounts on MLB-licensed merchandise and equipment, and much more! Best of all, it's completely free.

Additional information will be provided via email to the email address provided at registration. Terms & conditions apply to all benefits. MLB.tv is subject to blackout and other restrictions (MLB.tv Blackout Policy) Complimentary 2023 MLB.tv Yearly subscriptions not eligible for automatic renewal.

