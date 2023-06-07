M-Braves Drop Close Contest to Shuckers, 4-3

June 7, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release









Mississippi Braves' Alan Rangel in action

(Mississippi Braves) Mississippi Braves' Alan Rangel in action(Mississippi Braves)

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves (25-27) dropped a close 4-3 contest to the Biloxi Shuckers (27-26) on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park. The loss evened the series at a game apiece.

RHP Alan Rangel posted his second quality start of the season in the loss. Jesse Franklin V extended his hitting streak to a team-best nine games with a double in first inning.

Trailing 1-0 in the second, Cade Bunnell lined a double into right center field to put two runners in scoring position. Tyler Tolve scored on a wild pitch to tie the game, and Landon Stephens doubled on a laser off the third baseman's glove to make it 2-1. Stephens picked up his 29th RBI, which ranks top ten in the Southern League.

Biloxi scored three runs on three hits and an error in the fourth to take a 4-2 lead. Bunnell deposited a solo homer into the right-field bullpen to get a run back and make it 4-3.

Bunnell went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and an RBI. The infielder is batting .229 with six homers, seven doubles and 25 RBI this season.

Rangel battled through six innings, earning a quality start. The right-hander allowed four runs, three earned, on six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. Rangel has pitched at least five innings in five of his last six starts.

Neither team scored after the fourth inning, and the M-Braves put three runners on base in the final five innings. RHP Domingo Gonzalez, RHP Daysbel Hernandez, and LHP Alex Segal each pitched a scoreless inning of relief.

The third game of the series is on Thursday at Trustmark Park. RHP Scott Blewett (2-2, 4.38) will make the start for Mississippi while RHP Carlos Rodriguez (2-2, 3.72) makes the start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm CT, with coverage starting 15 minutes before on 102.1 The Box, First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.