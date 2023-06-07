Ninth Inning Tsunami Pushes Smokies Past Trash Pandas

June 7, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







MADISON, AL- Tonight's ballgame started off scoreless after four innings in a pitching duel with Tennessee only recording one hit in the first four innings from outfielder Jordan Nwogu. The Smokies broke the scoreboard in the fifth inning on a double by Cole Roederer, scoring Nwogu and taking a 1-0 lead.

The Trash Pandas played small ball in the fifth inning, scoring two runs by sacrifice bunts from Bryce Teodosio and Jose Gomez to take a 2-1 lead after five innings. The Smokies did what they do best in the sixth inning, and that is leave the yard with the long ball. Smokies outfielder Owen Caissie got on base with two outs, and then Haydn McGeary hit a line drive home run to right center field, taking a 3-2 lead for Tennessee in the sixth.

The Smokies tacked on some WIN insurance in the top of the ninth on an RBI single by catcher Pablo Aliendo, scoring McGeary and making it 4-2. The next batter Nelson Maldonado smacked a double off the center field wall, scoring BJ Muray to extend the lead to three runs. The hit parade continued when Cole Roederer followed up with a single to right field, tacking on two more runs making it 7-2. Later in the inning, Pete Crow-Armstrong blasted a three run home run to deep center field, scoring the seventh run of the inning without recording an out. With two outs in the ninth inning, BJ Murray doubled to right field, scoring McGeary and making it 11-2.

The Smokies won the ballgame by a final of 11-2 and took a 2-0 lead in the six game series. Tennessee and Rocket City continue the series tomorrow at 7:35 P.M ET.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.