'Birds Hang on for 4-3 Win

BROOKLY, NY - Road game number one of 2019 had the IronBirds bats active at MCU Park. Dallas Listcher gave the 'Birds 5 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball and the offense followed suit for a 4-3 win.

W: Litscher (1-0)

L: Cleveland (0-1)

SV: Constante (2)

BIG MOMENTS

- Johnny Rizer led off the game with a double on the first pitch from Matt Cleveland, part of a three hit night in his second professional game. He came home to score on an Ian Evans RBI single in the first.

- Aberdeen tacked on runs in the third and fourth with RBIs from Irving Ortega and Dalton Hoiles to make it 3-0.

- In the 8th Rizer had his third hit of the game, a triple to right center that scored Dalton Hoiles from first to make it 4-0 before a 38 minute rain delay.

- Brooklyn made it interesting with a two run 8th after the delay and grabbed one more in the 9th inning before Marlon Constante closed out his second save of the season.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

- Dallas Litscher: W, 5.2 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 7 K

- Johnny Rizer: 3-for-5, 2B, 3B, RBI, R

- Ian Evans: 2-for-4, BB, RBI

NEWS & NOTES

- Lenin Rodriguez, Tristan Graham, Dalton Hoiles and Jack Zoellner made their 2019 IronBirds debuts.

- Rizer became the second IronBird to be one hit away from the cycle at MCU park in the last two years. J.C. Escarra did the same last July.

- Constante is now 2-for-2 in save opportunities as an IronBird, and 23/29 in his career.

WHAT'S NEXT

IronBirds vs. Cyclones, Monday 7 p.m.

MCU Park - Brooklyn NY

Probables: RHP Adam Stauffer (first start) vs RHP Nathan Jones (first start)

