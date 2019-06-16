Late Rally Falls Short in Home Opener at Dodd Stadium

Norwich, CT - Alfredo Silva pitched five scoreless innings, but it was not enough as the Connecticut Tigers (1-2) fell 4-3 to the Vermont Lake Monsters (3-0). Silva's final line included no hits, three walks and six strikeouts. The Tigers took a no-hitter into the sixth inning.

Connecticut jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after Jose Quero brought home a run on an RBI groundout.

There were no runs added until the seventh inning of the game. After a pair of singles and a walk, Lawrence Butler hit a three-RBI triple to center field off of Marco Jimenez (Loss,0-1) to give the Lake Monsters a 3-1 lead.

The Tigers threatened in the bottom half of the inning after four walks surrendered by Clark Cota (Win, 1-0), but popped out to end the frame stranding the bases loaded against newly entered pitcher Jorge Martinez (Hold, 1).

After a one-two-three inning in the eighth, Connecticut came back with a lead-off single by Clark Brinkman.

Quero walked and was followed by Eliezer Alfonzo who got his first hit of the game to load the bases for the Tigers. Jordon Verdon brought home the first and only run of the inning to make it 4-3.

Calvin Coker (Save, 1) came in to get the final out of the game striking out Ildemaro Escalona.

Verdon finished the night 1-for-4 with two RBI. Brinkman finished the game 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

The Tigers will take the field at Dodd Stadium for the final game of the series against the Vermont Lake Monsters before hitting the road on Tuesday. Chavez Fernander (0-0, 0.00) will get his first start of 2019 for Connecticut. Hogan Harris (0-0, 0.00) will get the ball for the Lake Monsters tomorrow night.

All the action can be heard on the Norwich Courtyard by Marriott Connecticut Tigers Radio Network on 1310 WICH. Elijah Gonzalez will have the call with pregame coverage at 6:55 p.m. and first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

