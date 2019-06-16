Spinners Score Five Unanswered Runs En Route to Road Victory

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - After falling in their second game of the season on Saturday night, the Lowell Spinners (2-1) overcame a two-run deficit and scored five unanswered runs en route to a 5-2 victory over the Hudson Valley Renegades (1-2).

The Renegades scored the first two runs of the game off RBI singles by Garrett Hiott and Luis Trevino, but that's all they could muster.

In the top of the sixth, however, with the bases full of Spinners and two outs, Antoni Flores lined the ball to center field that skipped past Renegades center fielder Garrett Hiott.

Juan Carlos Abreu, and Nick Northcut, who were at third base and second base respectively, scored easily - tying the score at two runs apiece - but Nick Decker was cut down at the plate attempting to score from first base.

In the top of the seventh, and for the second inning in a row, Lowell loaded the bases up again. This time Elih Marrero delivered with a sacrifice fly - the fifth of the season for the Spinners - scoring Gilberto Jimenez from third base and giving Lowell a 3-2 lead over the Renegades.

In the top of the ninth inning, Marino Campana lined the ball right back where it came from, scoring Jimenez and Ricardo Cubillan from third, and second base respectively.

The Spinners are back in action on Monday night when they wrap up their brief two-game set with the Renegades, first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

