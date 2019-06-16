Spinners Spin 'Gades Right-Round

June 16, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release





WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY- A strong start was thwarted by a weak finish as the Lowell Spinners overcame an early two-run deficit by scoring five unanswered runs in a 5-2 win over the Hudson Valley Renegades Sunday afternoon at Dutchess Stadium in the 'Gades home opener.

The Renegades scored the game's first run in the second. With rightfielder Hill Alexander on first and one out, Hudson Valley dialed up a hit-and-run as second-baseman Cristhian Pedroza dribbled a single to right sending Alexander to third. After a strikeout, designated hitter Luis Trevino grounded a single into right to score Alexander and give the Renegades a 1-0 lead.

Hudson Valley added a run in the fifth thanks to a big break. Leftfielder Pedro Diaz struck out to lead off the inning, but a wild pitch on strike three allowed him to reach first to start the inning. After two groundouts moved him to third, centerfielder Garrett Hiott legged out an infield single to second and the Renegades increased their lead to 2-0.

Lowell came back to tie the game in the sixth. With two out, two singles and a walk loaded the bases before shortstop Antoni Flores roped a two-run single to center to tie the game at two.

The Spinners would then take the lead in the seventh. After loading the bases to start the inning, catcher Elih Marrero lifted a sac-fly to left and the Spinners owned a 3-2 lead.

The visitors tacked on two more runs in the ninth to put the game away. A single, walk and double-steal put runners at second and third with two away when leftfielder Marino Campana guided a single to center to score both runs and give the Spinners a commanding 5-2 advantage.

Hudson Valley was able to put runners at the corners with two away in the ninth, however shortstop Luis Arcendo flew out to left to end the ballgame.

Getting the win in relief for the Spinners was Osvaldo de la Rosa (1-0) who tossed a scoreless sixth inning with two strikeouts. Taking the loss for the Renegades was relief man Hector Figueroa who allowed three earned runs on four hits in 3.1 innings. Closer Ryan Fernandez (1) fired three scoreless innings to nail down the save for Lowell.

The Renegades had six hits, while the Spinners had eight. Lowell was led by two hits apiece from centerfielder Gilberto Jimenez and designated hitter Juan Carlos Abreu. Both men also scored a run.

The loss ruined a sensational start for Renegades hurler Rodolfo Sanchez. The right-hander tossed 4.2 scoreless innings for Hudson Valley and struck out nine on only two hits with a walk.

The Renegades finish their two-game series with the Spinners tomorrow with a 7:05 start. Right-hander Chris Gau (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will go for Hudson Valley against southpaw Kelvin Sanchez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) of Lowell. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at hvrenegades.com, in person at the Dutchess Stadium ticket window, or by calling the ticket office at 845-838-0094.

