Birds Emerge Victorious in Homer-Filled Battle with Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans blew two separate leads on Sunday against the Lynchburg Hillcats, but still pulled out a 5-4 win in 10 innings from City Stadium.

With the Pelicans (16-28) and Hillcats (21-20) tied at 3-3 in the seventh, Wladimir Galindo broke the tie with a solo homer to center, his first of the season.

In the ninth inning, with Myrtle Beach's Ben Hecht (1-1) on for the save, Luke Wakamatsu tied the game with a solo home run of his own.

The Pelicans then took the lead in the top of the tenth when Cam Balego scored on a throwing error by the right fielder, giving the Birds a 5-4 advantage against Robert Broom (1-1)

Though Lynchburg loaded the bases in the bottom of the 10th, Hecht induced a 4-6-3 double play to get out of the jam and earn the win.

To start off the game, Cam Balego ripped a two-run single for the Pelicans, scoring Zach Davis and Carlos Sepulveda , to begin the scoring and make it 2-0.

Kevonte Mitchell then blasted a solo shot, his team-best seventh home run on the season, to put the Birds out in front 3-0.

A Jose Vicente homer for Lynchburg cut the lead to 3-1 in the second before a third-inning RBI single from Gabriel Mejia made it 3-2 Pelicans.

In the fifth, Trenton Brooks hit a game-tying solo homer to knot the game at 3-3.

