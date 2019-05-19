Birds Emerge Victorious in Homer-Filled Battle with Lynchburg
May 19, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans blew two separate leads on Sunday against the Lynchburg Hillcats, but still pulled out a 5-4 win in 10 innings from City Stadium.
With the Pelicans (16-28) and Hillcats (21-20) tied at 3-3 in the seventh, Wladimir Galindo broke the tie with a solo homer to center, his first of the season.
In the ninth inning, with Myrtle Beach's Ben Hecht (1-1) on for the save, Luke Wakamatsu tied the game with a solo home run of his own.
The Pelicans then took the lead in the top of the tenth when Cam Balego scored on a throwing error by the right fielder, giving the Birds a 5-4 advantage against Robert Broom (1-1)
Though Lynchburg loaded the bases in the bottom of the 10th, Hecht induced a 4-6-3 double play to get out of the jam and earn the win.
To start off the game, Cam Balego ripped a two-run single for the Pelicans, scoring Zach Davis and Carlos Sepulveda , to begin the scoring and make it 2-0.
Kevonte Mitchell then blasted a solo shot, his team-best seventh home run on the season, to put the Birds out in front 3-0.
A Jose Vicente homer for Lynchburg cut the lead to 3-1 in the second before a third-inning RBI single from Gabriel Mejia made it 3-2 Pelicans.
In the fifth, Trenton Brooks hit a game-tying solo homer to knot the game at 3-3.
The Pelicans' 11-game road trip continues with a four-game series in Frederick against the Keys with game one on Monday at 7:00. The Pelicans will send RHP Paul Richan (4-2, 3.22) to the hill while RHP Brenan Hanifee (2-3, 5.70) for the Keys. Coverage starts at 6:45 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Apps.
The 2019 season is the 21st season for the Pelicans franchise and fifth as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Box Office.
Images from this story
|
Wladimir Galindo of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans connects
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from May 19, 2019
- Late Homers Lift Rocks Past Potomac - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Birds Emerge Victorious in Homer-Filled Battle with Lynchburg - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Myrtle Beach Outlasts Hillcats in Extra-Innings Contest - Lynchburg Hillcats
- Mudcats Blanked by Ramirez and Woodpeckers in 11-0 Series Finale Loss - Carolina Mudcats
- Ramirez Shines in Lopsided Win over Carolina - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Pilkington Strikes out 12 in Sunday's Walk-Off Loss - Winston-Salem Dash
- Huff Delivers Walk-Off Single In Ninth, Lifts Woodies Over Dash - Down East Wood Ducks
- Sedlock Dominates Salem - Frederick Keys
- Blue Rocks Stun Potomac 5-3 in Sunday Matinee - Potomac Nationals
- May 19 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information - Carolina Mudcats
- Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: May 19 at Lynchburg - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- LHP Luis Lugo has been activated from the 7-day Injured List - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (May 19 at Down East) - Winston-Salem Dash
- May 19 Game Information - Down East Wood Ducks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stories
- Birds Emerge Victorious in Homer-Filled Battle with Lynchburg
- Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: May 19 at Lynchburg
- LHP Luis Lugo has been activated from the 7-day Injured List
- Pelicans Offense Stays Cold in Loss to Hillcats
- Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: May 18 at Lynchburg