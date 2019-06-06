Biloxi Shuckers Homestand Highlights June 7-11

June 6, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers open a five-game homestand hosting the Pensacola Blue Wahoos from Friday, June 7 to Tuesday, June 11. The pivotal division clash will continue the Seafood Buffet Rivalry Series, feature fireworks, a giveaway, Saints Hall of Fame Night and Military Appreciation Night!

Fireworks Friday and Saints Hall of Fame Night - Friday, June 7th @ 6:35 pm

Come celebrate the fourth annual Saints Hall of Fame Night at MGM Park! The Shuckers will be wearing specialty Saints jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game to lucky fans. A silent auction will take place up until the middle of the fifth inning. The bidding will be held as a live auction in front of the Shuckers Shop starting in the top of the sixth inning. Proceeds from the jersey auction will go to the Saints Hall of Fame. An outstanding lineup of 25 prominent former New Orleans Saints including Marques Colston, Ricky Jackson and 1980 Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers will appear and sign autographs at the game.

Southern League Pitcher of the Week Alec Bettinger is scheduled to take the mound first for the Shuckers. Bettinger allowed just one run over 12 innings from 5/26-6/2, striking out 15 and earning a pair of wins to receive the league honor. Fans will get to enjoy a special postgame fireworks show after the game! Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Military Appreciation Night and Military Hat Giveaway presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union - Saturday, June 8th @ 6:35 pm

It's Shuck Yeah Saturday at MGM Park and the Shuckers will be honoring members and veterans of the Armed Forces with Military Appreciation Night. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Shuckers-themed Military hat presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union. Active and retired military personnel can purchase $8 Reserved Level tickets or $10 Dugout Box tickets.

Get the party started before the game out on the North Lawn of MGM Park with yard games, including corn hole and giant Jenga. Plus, take in the game from the Beer Garden Bullpen seats, located at the top of Section 114 right in front of the Buena Vista Beer Garden. Tickets to the Beer Garden Bullpen seats are $15 and include three, 4 oz. samples of select craft beers from the Beer Garden. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Ice Princess Night and Salute Sunday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union - Sunday, June 9th @ 2:05 pm

It's Ice Princess Night at MGM Park, with a special appearance by the Snow Queen and Ice Princess! It's also Salute Sunday where $8 Reserved Level tickets and $10 Dugout Box tickets are available for active and retired military personnel. Shuckers players will wear military jerseys and there will be a special Color Guard on hand pregame. Select players will also be available for pregame autographs from 1:45 pm to 2:15 pm presented by Allegiant Airlines. Family Four Packs are available which include four Reserved Level tickets, four chips, four hot dogs and four drinks for just $60. Fans are encouraged to bring their glove and a ball for postgame catch on the field.

Biloxi's top pitching prospect Trey Supak is scheduled to pitch and looks to continue his tremendous work at home. At MGM Park, the right-hander is 5-0 with a 0.43 ERA, allowing just three total runs over 41.2 inning. Gates open at 1:30 pm for a 2:35 pm first pitch.

Barks and Brews - Monday, June 10th @ 6:35 pm

Mondays just got better with a great beer special and dogs at the ballpark on Barks and Brews Monday. Receive $3 craft beer refills with the purchase of a Shuckers Monday Mug (20 oz.), which includes your first beer, for just $10 at the Buena Vista Beer Garden. Taps include Lazy Magnolia, Biloxi Brewing, Parish Brewing and more.

Dogs are not just welcome, they're encouraged on Mondays. Purchase a $7 berm ticket to take in the game with your

pup. Arrive early to participate in our pregame dog parade on the warning track. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Splash Day & Lunch Break Special - Tuesday June 11th @ 10:35 am

Spend the day at the ballpark and watch the Shuckers wrap up the homestand with the Blue Wahoos! Camps and kids will be out for a day game at MGM Park! Plus, purchase the 'Lunch Break' Special, which includes a ticket in the Community Bank Terrace a hot dog, chips and a soda for just $10. Gates open at 9:30 am for a 10:35 am first pitch.

Full Season Shuck Nation memberships, Weekender Shuck Nation memberships and Group Outings for the 2019 Biloxi Shuckers season are on sale now and are available for purchase by calling 228-233-3465, online at biloxishuckers.com or by visiting the MGM Park front office. Biloxi will host the 2019 Southern League All-Star Festivities, with a Home Run Derby on Monday, June 17 and the All-Star Game at 6:35 pm on Tuesday, June 18 at MGM Park. Tickets for 2019 All-Star Events are on sale now.

