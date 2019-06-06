Three BayBears Named Southern League Mid-Season All-Stars

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Southern League announced Thursday the South Division roster for the 2019 Southern League All-Star Game. Outfielder Brandon Marsh, catcher Jack Kruger, and right-handed pitcher Ryan Clark from the Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, have been named Mid-Season All-Stars.

Marsh, 21, made his Double-A debut at the start of the season. In 45 games, he has posted a .292 batting average with 17 RBIs, 12 extra-base hits, 27 walks, and nine stolen bases. During the month of May, Marsh slashed .347/.462/.467 and led the BayBears in all three categories. He also recorded a team-high 13 multi-hit games. The Angels selected the Georgia native in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Buford High School, and he is currently the No. 3 prospect in the organization, according to MLB Pipeline. However, Marsh was placed on the 7-day injured list June 2.

Kruger, 24, returned to Mobile after finishing the 2018 season at the Double-A level. In 42 games, he has a .212 batting average with seven extra-base hits and 11 RBIs. Kruger has a 4.15 catcher's ERA and has thrown out nine runners attempting to steal with one pickoff in 35 starts behind the plate. The Los Angeles native was selected by the Angels in the 20th round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State. Kruger was a California League Mid-Season All-Star last year with Inland Empire, and he was named an MiLB.com Angels Organization All-Star at the end of the season. Kruger is the No. 23 prospect in the Angels organization, according to MLB Pipeline.

Clark, 25, has made 16 relief appearances and is a perfect 5-for-5 in save situations. In 22 1/3 innings, he has allowed just seven earned runs for a 2.82 ERA while walking nine batters and striking out 29. Clark tossed 10 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings from May 5 through May 28. After being signed by the Angels as a free agent on May 6, 2017, he went 2-3 with a 2.19 ERA in 18 appearances with the BayBears last season. Clark was the final pitcher used in both of Mobile's combined no-hitters on April 28 at Montgomery and May 14 against Birmingham. The Johnson City, New York native was originally selected by the Atlanta Braves in the fifth round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of UNC Greensboro.

The 2019 All-Star Game at MGM Park in Biloxi, Mississippi will take place on Tuesday, June 18, at 6:35 p.m. The host Biloxi Shuckers coaching staff will coach the South Division All-Stars, while the Jackson Generals will employ their staff to coach the North Division squad. Starting lineups for the South and North Division squads will be announced next Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

