Thursday, June 6 vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 6:35 Pm CT | Trustmark Park

Game #58: Mississippi Braves (26-31) vs. Biloxi Shuckers (MIL) (34-25) | 6:35 pm (CT) | Trustmark Park

Streak: W1

Home/Road: 14-14/12-17

Starting Pitchers: LHP Kyle Muller (4-1, 1.89) vs. RHP Bowden Francis (1-4, 6.00)

Thirsty Thursday - Enjoy 16 oz domestic beer and 16 oz fountain drinks for just $2 each!

M-Braves Cornhole Tournaments - Join us on Thursday's this season for M-Braves Cornhole Tournaments presented by Central MS Cornhole & Good Times! Every Thirsty Thursday at Trustmark Park we'll have competitive tournaments outside the Farm Bureau Grill on the right-field concourse starting at 6:00 pm. Significant cash & prizes to winners! $5 entry per player.

Ladies Diamond Dig - Ladies (18 or older) will have the opportunity to take home a Diamond Ring worth $3,500 from Jackson Jewelers by digging through the infield dirt in the post-game "Diamond Dig." You won't want to miss this! Standings: Mississippi (3rd, SL South, -7.5), Biloxi (2nd, SL South, -0.5)

Current Series: 5 of 5 (1-3)

vs. Biloxi: 2019 (1-3, 21 games) All-Time (45-48), at Trustmark Park (24-22)

Today's Roster Moves: OF Greyson Jenista transferred to Mississippi from High-A Florida and OF Connor Lien placed on the 7-day Injured List.

Today's Game: The M-Braves conclude a five-game homestand on Thursday night against their interstate rival Biloxi Shuckers at Trustmark Park. The Magnolia state clubs will meet 21 times this season (June 2-6 at MIS, June 20-24 at BLX, July 4-9 at MIS and Aug. 23-27 at BLX).

The M-Braves went 11-13 against the Shuckers last season, including 6-3 at Trustmark Park. All-time the M-Braves are 45-48 against the Shuckers since 2015 and 24-22 in games played at Trustmark Park.

last time out: The M-Braves stopped a three-game slide with a 5-1 victory on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park. LF Drew Waters went 3-for-3 with a single, double, triple, walk, three runs scored, falling a homer shy of the cycle for the second time in a week. 1B Ryan Casteel was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. RHP Ian Anderson earned the win with 5.2 innings of one-run baseball, scattering three hits while walking just one and striking out seven.

NEW ADDITIONS: The Atlanta Braves have promoted 21-year-old catcher William Contreras (Wed) and outfielder Greyson Jenista (Thurs) to Mississippi from High-A Florida. Contreras is the Braves' No. 7 overall prospect and Jenista is No. 13 according to MLB Pipeline.

all-stars: The Southern League announced on Thursday that six Mississippi Braves have been named to the South Division roster for the 2019 All-Star Game on June 18 in Biloxi. Outfielders Cristian Pache and Drew Waters are joined by pitchers Ian Anderson, Tucker Davidson, Kyle Muller and Jeremy Walker.

pulling away in the triple category: The M-Braves recorded their league-leading 23rd triple on Wednesday against Biloxi. The next closest team is Chattanooga with 15. Drew Waters leads the league with seven, while Cristian Pache is second with five.

davidson dealing: Over 11 starts LHP Tucker Davidson ranks 2nd in the Southern League with a 1.82 ERA, 4th in opponents' batting average at .199 and 13th in strikeouts with 59.

MULLER TIME: LHP Kyle Muller went 3-0 with a 0.81 ERA (3 ER/33.1 IP), 11 walks, 33 strikeouts in five starts during the month of May. Muller is 4-0 over his last six starts with a 1.12 ERA (4th in MiLB) (5 ER/40.1 IP), 14 walks and 43 strikeouts. For the season, Muller ranks 4th in the league in ERA (1.97), T-4th in strikeouts (67) and 1st in opponents' batting average (.169) the atlanta braves top prospect:OF Cristian Pache ranks among the top 10 in the Southern League in eight different offensive categories. He is batting .348 (16-for-46) over his last 12 games with three doubles, two home runs, six RBI, seven runs and three walks.

NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL HIGH QUALITY H20:OF Drew Waters has recorded eight three-hit games this season and logged his team-leading 20th multi-hit game on Wednesday going 3-for-3 with a single, double, triple, three runs scored, a walk and falling a homer shy of the cycle. Waters leads all of Double-A baseball with 73 hits, is T-1st with six triples, T-2nd in doubles, 2nd in total bases, T-2nd in extra-base hits, T-2nd in runs scored and 5th in batting.

Waters is on a 13-game on-base streak, batting .380 (19-for-50) with 13 runs scored, five triples, three doubles, four RBI, five walks and a .446 OBP.

BACK-TO-BACK SAVES: RHP Jeremy Walker saved the first two games of his pro career, May 29-30 at Pensacola. Walker has 14 appearances, including one start this season and over 48.2 IP, he has 43 strikeouts and just three walks.

MADE IN MISSISSIPPI: 22-year-old INF/OF Austin Riley, a native of Hernando, MS was promoted to Atlanta on May 15. Riley became the 143rd M-Braves alum since 2005 to make his debut. Riley joins C Alex Jackson (4/7/19) and RHP Jacob Webb (4/16/19) as MLB debuts this season for alums. Over 75 games with the M-Braves in 2017 and 2018, Riley hit .321 with 19 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 47 RBI and a .391 OPS.

Hey now, you're an all star, get your game on! pache is new #1 prospect for braves: In the May 14 MLB Pipeline ranking update, OF Cristian Pache is the new No. 1 prospect for the Braves and No. 17 prospect in their top 100. There are 12 total top 30 prospects on the M-Braves roster: RHP Ian Anderson (3, #31 overall), OF Drew Waters (5, #64 overall), C William Contreras (7), LHP Joey Wentz (10), LHP Kyle Muller (11), OF Greyson Jenista (13), LHP Thomas Burrows (16), LHP Tucker Davidson (19), INF C.J. Alexander (IL - 20) RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (23), and INF Ray-Patrick Didder (27).

Young guns: The roster contains seven players that are 21-years-old, or younger. OF Drew Waters is the youngest (20, 12/30/98), followed by OF Cristian Pache (20, 11/19/98), RHP Ian Anderson (21, 5/2/98), C William Contreras (12/24/97), LHP Kyle Muller (21, 10/7/97), LHP Joey Wentz (21, 10/6/97) and RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (21, 6/26/97).

