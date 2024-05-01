Big Leaguer Swaggerty Among Three New Monarchs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs are welcoming three new players, including a major leaguer and a former Royals prospect, as they gear up for the 2024 season.

The reigning American Association champions have signed former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Travis Swaggerty alongside former Royals prospect Tucker Bradley and pitcher Julian Garcia.

The Monarchs open their spring camp Thursday, with the team's first regular-season game scheduled for May 10. The club's home opener is Thursday, May 16 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

Swaggerty is a top-10 draft pick who made his MLB debut with Pittsburgh in 2022. He played in MLB spring training with the Dodgers organization earlier this season.

The Pirates drafted Swaggerty 10th overall in 2018 out of the University of South Alabama, where he was named First-Team All-Sun Belt two years in a row.

The Louisiana native made his Triple-A debut in 2021 before making his first MLB appearance on June 7. He played five games with Pittsburgh, collecting one hit in nine at-bats.

Swaggerty was limited to 22 games in 2023 due to injury, all with the Pirates organization. He spent time with the White Sox late in the season before landing with the Dodgers in December.

Bradley, who turns 26 on May 6, comes to the Monarchs from the Kansas City Royals organization, where he played in 13 MLB spring training games in 2024. He owns a .286 batting average and .819 OPS in three minor-league seasons.

The Georgia native signed with the Royals as an undrafted free agent in 2020 after playing four seasons at the University of Georgia.

The lefty hitter made his Triple-A debut last season, posting a .277 batting average with seven home runs and 11 stolen bases in 96 games between Double-A and Triple-A.

Garcia, who turns 29 on May 13, was a star in college at Metropolitan State University of Denver, posting a 2.90 ERA as a sophomore starter in 2016. The Phillies drafted him in the 10th round later that year.

The Fort Collins, Colorado native made his Double-A debut in 2019 and cracked Triple-A in 2021. Garcia played in MLB spring training with the Phillies in both 2020 and 2021.

2024 will be Garcia's first pro action since 2022, when he pitched with Double-A Reading in the Phillies' system. It was his first season exclusively throwing out of the bullpen after being a starter for much of his career.

