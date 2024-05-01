RedHawks Bring Back 2023 Batting Leader Dillon Thomas

FARGO - Dillon Thomas, who starred for Fargo-Moorhead in 2023 and previously spent time in Major League Baseball with the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners, re-signed with the RedHawks on Tuesday.

The left-handed hitting outfielder most recently spent time with Guerreros de Oaxaca in the Mexican League after his contract was transferred from the RedHawks last summer.

After leaving the team for Mexico in June, Thomas returned to Newman Outdoor Field after the end of the Mexican League season and led the RedHawks by a wide margin with his .344 batting average.

In 56 games for Fargo-Moorhead last season, Thomas hit .344/.434/.566 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs. He also played in all four Baseball Champions League Americas games last fall to help lead the RedHawks to the inaugural title.

Thomas has appeared in 12 MLB games split between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels - most recently in 2022 with the Angels. Originally selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 2011 Draft, the Houston, Texas, native is in his 13th season of professional baseball.

The RedHawks will kick off the 2024 campaign with two exhibition games against the Sioux City Explorers on Tuesday, May 7, and Wednesday, May 8. First pitch for both contests is slated for 6 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead opens the 2024 American Association regular season with a six-game homestand beginning Friday, May 10, against the Lincoln Saltdogs. The RedHawks' first road trip begins Friday, May 17, at the Sioux Falls Canaries, part of a 10-game road trip with additional series against the Lincoln Saltdogs and Cleburne Railroaders.

For the full 2024 RedHawks schedule and for ticket information, call 701-235-6161 or visit www.fmredhawks.com.

