American Association Announces Free Live Games on AABaseball.Tv for the 2024 Season

May 1, 2024 - American Association (AA)

MOORHEAD, MN - The American Association, the fastest-growing professional baseball league in North America today, announced that all live games on AABaseball.TV will now be available for free to consumers. Starting on opening day, May 9, The American Association will be the only professional baseball league in North America to offer all live games for free and without any type of paywall. The American Association projects the free tier will create an additional 1.2 million views on its games.

With access to the game being paramount to the American Association, giving all fans an opportunity to watch live games is a natural next step for the league. These games will be available on the AABaseball TV app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, and Amazon FireTV.

"Live viewership of broadcast games has increased year over year within the American Association and we felt like the timing was perfect to open our style of baseball to more fans across North America," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub, "as our teams continue to invest in their broadcast production and talent on the field, the broadcast experience we're offering is going to be better than ever in 2024."

All replays, archived games, and bonus content will still be available on AABaseball.TV exclusively for AABaseball.TV+ subscribers at the same rate of $14.99 per month.

