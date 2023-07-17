Big Innings Sink Ports as Skid Reaches Four

July 17, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







Stockton, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers jumped out to an early 9-2 lead after back-to-back four-run innings as the Ports dropped their fourth straight in a 10-7 loss on Sunday evening at Banner Island Ballpark.

Trailing 1-0 after the top of the first inning, the Ports (32-52) took the lead with a two-run bottom of the first. With two outs and Brayan Buelvas at third base, Cam Masterman bounced a single through the left side to drive in Stockton's first run of the game tie the score at one. After a walk put runners on first and second, Yeniel Laboy lined a single up the middle to give the Ports a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the third, the 66ers (45-36) used a big inning to reclaim the lead. Inland Empire loaded the bases with nobody out on a walk, a single and another walk against Ports' starter Luis Carrasco to start the inning. Jadiel Sanchez then bounced into a force play at second base to score Nelson Rada from third, tying the score at 2-2. Mike Peabody followed with a sacrifice fly to give the 66ers a 3-2 lead, and then a Denzer Guzman bloop double to right center and a Luis Torres single up the middle generated two more runs to make it 5-2.

Inland Empire threatened to blow the game open in the top of the fourth with another four-run frame. Cam Williams led off with a solo home run to right field increasing the 66ers lead to 6-2, and a walk, stolen base and error on Stockton second baseman Dereck Salom scored another run to make it 7-2. With Garrett Irvin on in relief of Carrasco, Sanchez lined a double down the left field line to score Johan Macias from second base to give the 66ers an 8-2 lead. Sanchez scored later in the inning on a wild pitch with two outs making it 9-2.

The Ports began to battle back in the bottom of the fourth. With runners on the corners after a single and an error, Buelvas lined a double to right field to drive in two making it 9-4. After the 66ers got another run in the top of the sixth, Stockton got right back into the game with a three-run bottom half of the inning. Pedro Pineda reached on an infield single and advanced to second on an errant throw. After stealing third, Pineda scored on a groundout by Salom to cut the Inland Empire lead to 10-5. With two outs Buelvas grounded a single to left and scored on a Henry Bolte home run to right field, a two-run shot that made it 10-7.

The Ports, however, were able to generate only one hit in the final three innings. Stockton did bring the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the eighth with one out, but 66ers reliever Max Gieg got Buelvas to pop out and struck out Bolte to end the threat.

66ers starter Jack Madden (2-5 got the win allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits over five innings. Carrasco (2-3) took the loss for the Ports surrendering a season-high eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits in 3.1 innings. Ryan Langford picked up his third save of the season for Inland Empire pitching around a two-out walk in a scoreless ninth.

After a day off on Monday, the Ports will look to get back on track when they make their first trip to San Jose this season to begin a six-game series on with the Giants at Excite Ballpark on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.