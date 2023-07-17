Four-Run Ninth Caps Amazing Comeback

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes earned one of their most improbable victories of the year, as they scored the game's last nine runs, coming from eight runs down to defeat the Modesto Nuts by a final of 11-10 at Loanmart Field on Sunday evening.

Dayton Dooney's walk-off RBI single scored Luis Rodriguez to cap a four-run ninth and give the Quakes two out of three over Modesto and a series win.

Down 10-7 in the ninth, Modesto reliever Gabriel Sosa (3-1) came unglued, allowing six consecutive batters to reach after opening the inning with an out. Luis Rodriguez, Kenneth Betancourt and Jorge Puerta singled consecutively to force a pitching change. With the game tied at 10-10, Dooney delivered on a 3-2 pitch from Nuts' right-hander John Creel, singling up the middle to score Rodriguez with the game-winner.

Modesto clubbed a pair of homers off Quakes' starter Christian Romero, taking a 4-1 lead in the fourth. Leading 5-2 in the sixth, the Nuts scored five times against Rancho reliever Livan Reinoso, taking what looked like a commanding 10-2 lead.

Rancho scored three in the fifth, two more in the seventh, before winning it with four in the ninth.

Liam Doolan (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth to notch the win.

Rodriguez had three more hits and finished the three-game set with 11 total hits. Puerta led Rancho's 16-hit attack, tallying four knocks in the win.

The Quakes (9-9, 48-36) will take Monday off, before heading to Lake Elsinore on Tuesday for a 6:05pm game against the Storm. Jared Karros (2-2) takes on Fernando Sanchez of the Storm in Tuesday's opener. The Quakes return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, July 25, hosting San Jose for six straight. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can visit the website to score a FREE Club Seat Ticket. Tickets are currently available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

