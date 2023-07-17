Upcoming Storm Baseball Homestand Information (July 18th - July 23rd)

Trivia Tuesday Presented by Southern California Toyota Dealers

Date: Tuesday, July 18th

Gates Open: 5:00 PM

First Pitch: 6:00 PM

On every Tuesday night game of the season, Trivia comes to The Diamond! Not only will our entire night be trivia-themed but we will also be holding a LIVE trivia event on our Oscar Tortola Party Deck! For any avid trivia connoisseur, we promise this is the most unique trivia experience you will ever have. With a live baseball game occurring while you answer trivia questions and the ability to be included in multiple in-game inning breaks, walking away victorious is even more rewarding than the incredible grand prize.

Speaking of grand prizes, if you win, you get to choose a game this season to spend a night in a Suite Courtesy of Trust Lake Elsinore Ford! That's right, you and your crew will be given FREE tickets to a game this season in one of our most luxurious seats on a weekday game of your choosing!

All Information:

Free Parking in all lots

- Concession Stand 2 Open, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR

Woof Wednesday Presented By What's Barking Premium Dog Treats:

Date: Wednesday, June 19th

Gates Open: 5:00 PM

First Pitch: 6:00 PM

Every Wednesday, all year long, you can bring your dog, cat, or whatever other four-legged friend you want into the ballpark for just $1 at our Ticket Office. Our pets make every day better but they make baseball perfect! Bring yours to The Diamond this week.

As an additional perk, this night is presented by What's Barking Premium Dog Treats! These great partners offer incredible dog treats on our concourse and it's their desire to discuss their unique and delicious options with you and your pup!

All Information:

- Free Parking in Lot C

- Loma Linda Employee Night

- Concession Stand 1 & 2 Open, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR

Thursday Bites/Thirsty Thursday Presented by Shamrock Foods Company

Date: Thursday, June 29th

Gates Open: 5:00 PM

First Pitch: 6:00 PM

Thursday Bites Presented by Shamrock Foods Company will now include TWO free food items from local vendors with your ticket into the ballpark in addition to our Thirsty Thursday All-You-Can-Drink option for just $30! But that's not all, this Thursday night, you will be given a $5 first beer on us ticket to ensure you start your Thursday night at the ballpark off with multiple free food items and a drink for less! Thursday Bites continue to offer the most bang for your buck every Thursday at The Diamond!

All Information:

- Free Food & Drink Samples from local restaurants (8 Bit Brewing, Mama's Kitchen, & Maui Wowie)

- $5 First Beer on Us Ticket Handed out at our Front Gates

- $30 All-You-Can-Drink Promotion (Available inside the Ballpark)

- Free Parking in Lot C

- Concession Stand 2 & 3 Open, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR

Christmas In July Presented by Rady Children's Hospital

Date: Friday, July 21st

Gates Open: 6:00 PM

First Pitch: 7:00 PM

Christmas came early this year at The Diamond!Get to the ballpark before 6 PM and you may just be handed a Replica Championship Ring at the front gates as there will be thousands given away in celebration of the Lake Elsinore Storm's 2022 Cal League Title! These exclusive rings are not only identical to the real thing but even feel like it! You won't want to miss this incredible start to our very own Holiday Weekend Experience at The Diamond this week!

All Information:

- Free Parking in Lot C

- Replica Championship Ring Giveaway While Supply Lasts

- Storm Staff in Christmas Attire

- Christmas Night Theme

- Concession Stand 1, 2 & 3 Open, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR

*The Show/Halfway to Halloween 2.0 *

Date: Saturday, July 22nd

Gates Open: 3:45 PM

First Pitch: 5:00 PM

HALFWAY TO HALLOWEEN 2.0

The next stop on our Holiday Weekend adventure is our favorite holiday of the year! It has FINALLY arrived after an early season delay and much anticipation. The Diamond will be full of ghosts, ghouls, tricks, and treats! And, If you come to the stadium in your favorite, family-friendly, Halloween costume you will get a FREE ticket to your next Storm game! Enjoy our Halloween music, concession stand trick or treating, face painters, and much more for one time only this season!

No fake weapons will be permitted inside the stadium.

THE SHOW

Your ticket into the stadium on Saturdays now includes parking in Lot C, all-you-can-eat from gates open (Early Access at 3:45 PM) until mid-1st, a Lightning Squad Pep Band performance, incredible pre-game entertainment, nonstop fan interaction/fun, and much more!

"The Show Preview" which includes all the fun you can handle without all the food you can eat, is now both available at our Box Office and Online for as low as $20 when clicking the "Pencil Icon" after selecting your seat and then choosing the "NO AYCE SATURDAY TIC" option.

All Information:

- Wear a Costume a Receive a FREE Ticket to your Next Storm Game

-Storm Staff in Halloween Costumes

-Concession Stand Trick or Treating

-Face Painters

-Balloon Artists

-Halloween Decorations

- Free Parking in Lot C

- Concession Stand 1, 2 & 3 Open, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR

Touch-A-Truck/First Responders Appreciation Day Presented by Trust Lake Elsinore Ford

Date: Sunday, July 23rd

Gates Open: 12:00 PM

First Pitch: 1:00 PM

Touch-A-Truck:

We're finishing off Diamond Holiday Weekend with a Touch-A-Truck day where we thank our local First Responders for their service and get trucks like firetrucks, police cars, trolleys, & more for Storm Kids to come, see, and interact with outside of our front gates! Additionally, ALL first responders can get a Buy One, Get One ticket at our Ticket Office at any time this season! That's $7 per ticket for a Sunday afternoon baseball game at The Diamond!

Sunday RUNday:

Our Kids Run the Show has been such a popular promotion that we decided to extend it to the entire season! Every Sunday, your kids will have the opportunity to become an emcee or PA announcer one half-inning at a time by visiting the Info booth before the game and signing up!

All Information:

- Post-Game California Waves Baseball Game available to all ticketed Storm Fans ($5 Tickets available after the 7th inning)

- FREE popsicles by Info Booth

- Free Parking in Lot C

- Trucks available parked in Lot A for Storm Kids to interact with

- Concession Stand 1, 2 & 3 Open, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR

Make sure to get all of your tickets ONLY at StormBaseball.com

