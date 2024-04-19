Big Inning Spurs C's to First Road Win

EUGENE, OR - After getting no-hit last night, the Canadians erupted for a season-high 13 knocks in a 7-2 win over the Eugene Emeralds [Giants] at PK Park Thursday.

Eugene got a run with two outs in the bottom of the first, but the C's answered back to tie the game in the third. Dasan Brown legged out an infield hit, went to second on a wild pitch and scored on a bloop single from Jace Bohorfen to even the score 1-1.

The Emeralds answered right back to retake the lead with a run in the home half of the frame, but starter Kevin Miranda limited the damage to keep it a one-score deficit. He passed the baton to Alex Amalfi, who tossed two scoreless stanzas before Anders Tolhurst got the last out of the sixth.

Trailing 2-1, the comeback began with a lead-off walk in the top of the seventh. Bohrofen singled again and a hit batter loaded the bases, which set up a game-tying walk in the next plate appearance to even the score. A double play brought home the go-ahead run then Brennan Orf uncorked a two-run shot to make it 5-2. It was his first homer as a pro.

Two more runs scored in the eighth to put the game away for good. A strikeout started the stanza but a wild pitch on the third strike put a runner aboard. Brown singled in the next at-bat - his fourth knock of the night - and Ryan McCarty followed that with a hit to load the bases. Bohrofen worked a seven-pitch walk to force home another tally and a sacrifice fly from Jeff Wehler made it 8-2.

Tolhurst (W, 1-1), Justin Kelly and Rafael Ohashi kept the Emeralds off balance the rest of the way to secure Vancouver's first road win of 2024.

All nine batters reached base and seven had a hit. Brown's four paced the offense while Bohrofen established a new High-A best with three singles.

The series continues Friday night. Geison Urbaez toes the slab for the C's while Hayden Wynja gets the nod for Eugene. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with coverage available on Sportsnet 650.

The Canadians are back at The Nat April 23-28 to take on Spokane [Rockies]. Tickets for those games and the rest of the season are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

