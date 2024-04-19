Tri-City Dust Devils Homestand Preview

April 19, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







Your Tri-City Dust Devils return to Gesa Stadium this week to take on the Everett AquaSox, affiliate of the Seattle Mariners!

Coca-Cola Tuesday

Tuesday, April 23rd

The series gets underway on Tuesday with a special game time. Gates will open at 2:30pm with first pitch scheduled for 3:30.

It's Coca-Cola Tuesday at the ballpark, when you can pick up 21oz soft drinks for just $2.50 throughout the game!

Western Wednesday

Wednesday, April 24th

Game two of the series gives us Western Wednesday! Help us celebrate National Denim Day by coming out in your best western attire. We'll be hosting a costume contest for the best dressed, with winners taking home some great Dust Devils prizes.

Gates open at 5:30pm, first pitch at 6:30.

Love at 425

Papa Murphy's

Thursday, April 25th

Thursday night is Love at 425 on 4/25! Papa Murphy's, the take and bake experts, will be on-hand, raffling off some excited prizes, and offering samples of their delicious chocolate chip cookies.

Family Feast Night

Tee Time Miniature Golf

Friday, April 26th

Every Friday this season is Family Feast Night! This week, thanks to our friends at Tee Time Miniature Golf, we'll be offering up hot dogs, ice cream sandwiches, bags of chips, Laffy Taffy and 12oz Coke products for just $2 throughout the night.

Postgame Fireworks

Yoke's Fresh Market

Saturday, April 27th

Saturday night, following game five of the series with Everett, we will light up the sky with Postgame Fireworks presented by Yoke's Fresh Market!

Sunday Matinee

Sunday, April 28th

Sunday we have a full day of family fun, starting with the Dutch Bros. Youth Clinic! Your kiddos can learn from the pros from 10am to 12:30pm right here at Gesa Stadium.

Following the clinic is our series finale matinee, with gates opening at 12:30pm and first pitch scheduled for 1:30.

We're also hosting an all-you-can-eat Ballpark Brunch Buffet up on Dusty's Deck, which includes bottomless mimosas, domestic beer and seltzers.

Pre-registration is required for each event. Click the link here to register: https://airtable.com/appsk8IEBbx9KFhKG/shrL8rqq1bDzrucmx

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.