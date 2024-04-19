Four Errors Haunt Hops in 7-3 Loss

Hillsboro, OR - Avery Short was on the bump for Hillsboro in game three of the series and he was opposed by Jorge Marcheco for Tri-City. Both pitchers gave up one earned run without walking a batter, as Short pitching five strong innings and Marcheco pitched six innings. The Northwest League leader in home runs Gavin Gonticello added to his total in the seventh with a solo shot, but the Hops fell to Tri-City 7-3.

Both teams went down one-two-three in the first inning, with Short also retiring the Dust Devils in order in the second.

The Hops struck first in the bottom half of the second inning on three singles in the frame. Gavin Conticello singled and stole second to lead off, later scoring on a single by Manny Peña. Peña, who has struggled since his four extra-base hit game on April 6th came through for the Hops' first run. The next hitter Gavin Logan battled for nine pitches, but ended the inning by grounding into a double play.

Both teams once again went down in order in the third inning before the Dust Devils took the lead in the fourth. Avery Short had faced nine batters, retiring all nine through three, but two errors behind him cost the Hops two runs in the inning. Both runs brought home on the single by Ben Gobbel were un-earned.

The Hillsboro southpaw only needed six pitches to record three outs in the fifth, keeping the Hops deficit at 2-1. Marcheco came back out for the fifth inning for the Dust Devils and sent the Hops down in order, marking 10 straight Hops' hitters retired.

Short's night was complete after throwing just 62 pitches. He allowed only two hits without walking a batter and struck out four over five innings. Wyatt Wendell was the first reliever called out of the bullpen and the Dust Devils would extend their lead. Tri-City scored two in the sixth and one in the seventh against Wendell who allowed four hits and three earned runs in 1.2 innings.

Marcheco continued his dominance and exited the game after six innings and five strikeouts. Both starters Short and Marcheco didn't walk a batter.

The Northwest League leader in home runs Gavin Gonticello added to his total in the seventh with a solo shot off the netting in right field. The next two batters Kevin Sim and Manuel Peña both were credited with extra-base hits after CF Werner Blakely misplayed a pair of fly balls. Blakely got his revenge a couple of batters later by making a diving catch to end the inning and keep the score at 5-3.

Tri-City tacked on two more runs in the ninth on two more Hillsboro errors en route to a 7-3 Dust Devils' win. Gavin Conticello had two-hits and Manny Peña had three despite the loss.

Game four of the series will be tomorrow at Hillsboro Ballpark against Tri-City at 6:35. The game will be televised locally on Portland's CW and on Rip City Radio 620.

