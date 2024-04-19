AquaSox Explode for Seven Runs in the Eighth Inning

SPOKANE, WA: The Everett AquaSox sent 12 batters to the plate and scored seven runs in the top of the eighth inning as they ran away late from the Spokane Indians in an 8-1 win at Avista Stadium before a crowd of 1,797.

With the game tied 1-1 entering the eighth inning, the AquaSox got a one-out single from Josh Hood. After a walk to Bill Knight to put runners on at first and second, Ben Williamson delivered an RBI double to center to score Hood, which made it 2-1 Everett. But that was only the beginning.

Two batters later RJ Schreck delivered a ringing double into the right field corner scoring Knight and Williamson and the AquaSox were off to the races with a 4-1 lead. Later in the inning Victor Labrada came through with his second double of the game scoring Schreck and Gabriel Moncada and it was 6-1.

Before all that went down, AquaSox starting pitcher Michael Morales (1-0) threw a gem. He went seven innings and allowed just two hits and one run. Morales walked four and struck out seven while throwing 90 pitches.

The AquaSox finished with 10 hits. Ben Williamson led the way going 3-for-5. He was a homerun shy of the cycle. Josh Hood and Victor Labrada had two hits apiece for the AquaSox.

LOOKING AHEAD: Prior to the game, the AquaSox had a player transaction. Catcher Andrew Miller has been activated off the Injured List and Ty Duvall placed on 7 Day Injured List. Last season, Miller appeared in 27 games with Everett hitting a pair of home runs and driving in 10. He was signed by the Mariners out of the University of Texas-Arlington

