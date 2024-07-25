Six Runs in the 8th Propel Sox to Victory

PASCO, WA: Everett AquaSox (11-15 second half) pitchers combined for 20 strikeouts while offensively they scored six runs on only one base hit in a wild eighth inning, on the way to a 9-4 victory on the road against the Tri-City Dust Devils (9-17 second half). Starting pitcher Ty Cummings struck out a career high 10 batters over four innings, including nine strikeouts through the first three innings of the game.

The AquaSox started the scoring in the top of the second inning. Caleb Cali led off the inning with a double into right field and then scored two batters later when Bill Knight doubled down the left field line, putting the Sox up 1-0.

The Dust Devils tied the game in the bottom of the third inning. Werner Blakely opened the inning with a single and then moved to second when Landon Wallace was hit by a pitch. Two batters later Adrian Placencia walked to load the bases. Cummings then struck out Matt Coutney for the second out of the inning. Chad Stevens then hit a ball deep into the hole at third base where Cali did a nice job of preventing the line drive from getting through the infield however the placement of the hit didn't allow Cali to get off an ideal throw to first base. Stevens beat out the throw for an RBI single with Blakely coming in to score for a 1-1 tie.

Cummings night was over after four innings and relief pitcher Chris Jefferson entered the tie game in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jefferson retired the first batter he faced before walking Coutney and Stevens. Cam Williams then struck out for the second out of the inning. Juan Flores then hit a fly ball into left center field that landed perfectly in between outfielders Jared Sundstrom and Knight for a two-out, two-run double as Coutney and Stevens both scored on the play for a 3-1 Dust Devils lead.

The score remained unchanged until the top of the seventh inning when the AquaSox put together three consecutive base hits with one out. Hunter Fitz-Gerald singled on a line drive up the middle followed by Knight's second double of the night down the left field line. Catcher Connor Charping, playing in only his third game with the AquaSox since being promoted from single-A Modesto, drove in Fitz-Gerald and Knight with a two-run single back up the middle to tie the game at 3-3.

The Dust Devils moved back out in front during the bottom of the seventh inning. With two outs in the inning, Caleb Ketchup was hit by a Joseph Hernandez pitch. Ketchup then stole his league leading 36th base of the season and then scored when Blakely singled into right field, putting Tri-City up 4-3.

Things got wild in the top of the eighth inning as the AquaSox would score six runs despite only recording one base hit (a single).

Dust Devils relief pitcher Jake Smith entered the game and walked Josh Hood to lead things off. Smith then struck out Sundstrom however Flores tried to convert the strikeout into a double play by picking off Hood from his catcher position. Flores throw to first base sailed high and traveled all the way down into the right field corner, allowing Hood to go all the way from first to third. Lazaro Montes was the next batter and after starting him off on a 2-0 count, the Dust Devils made the decision to intentionally walk him, putting base runners on first and third, setting up a potential inning ending double play scenario. The plan however immediately backfired when Smith threw a wild pitch to Cali, going all the way to the backstop, allowing Hood to score the game-tying run and for Montes to advance to second base. Cali then reached base when shortstop Adrian Placencia committed a throwing error on Cali's ground ball and Montes moved over to third base on the play.

The AquaSox regained the lead at 5-4 when Montes scored on Fitz-Gerald's single. Cali went from first to third on the play and Fitz-Gerald was able to move over to second base when right fielder Blakely committed a fielding error while attempting to retrieve the base hit.

The AquaSox added to the lead when Knight hit a one hop line drive to Williams at first base. Williams made the decision to try and throw Cali out at home however Cali beat out the throw and everyone was safe on the fielder choice and the play ended with Knight at first base, Fitz-Gerald at third and Cali scoring make it a 6-4 score. Knight then stole second base followed by back to back walks for Charping and Colin Davis. Davis' walk coming with the bases loaded, scoring Fitz-Gerald for a 7-4 lead.

Michael Arroyo was the next batter and hit a pop up into shallow right field. Ketchup attempted to make a play from his second base position however he dropped the ball. The baserunners all had to hold up until the ball was dropped, meaning that there was still a potential force out at all bases. Ketchup picked up the dropped ball and decided to throw home however Knight was able to beat the throw and everyone was safe, increasing the Sox lead to 8-4.

The bottom eighth inning included one more oddity with the inning ending with a run scoring double play. Hood stepped up to the plate for the second time in the inning and hit a fly ball into right center field. Blakely caught the ball for the second out of the inning. Baserunners Charping at third base and Davis at second attempted to tag up on the play. Blakely decided that his best option was to third base rather than try home. Blakely's throw was in time and Davis was tagged out at third for the final out however it was determined that Charping had touched home plate prior to the tag on Davis. Charping's run was the sixth of the inning for the AquaSox and ended up being the final run of the game.

The final numbers in the eighth inning included six runs, one base hit (a single), four walks and four errors.

Sundstrom, Fitz-Gerald, Knight and Charping each finished the game with two base hits. Knight was two-for-four with two doubles, two runs, two RBI and a stolen base. Charping went two-for-three with a walk, run and two RBI. Fitz-Gerald was two-for-five with two runs and an RBI. Sundstrom was two-for-four with two stolen bases. Cali was one-for-five with a double and two runs.

Cummings finished the game with four innings, three hits, one earned run, two walks and a career high 10 strikeouts. Three different relief pitchers contributed scoreless outings: Tyler Cleveland allowed two hits oven an inning and a third with four strikeouts. Holden Laws threw one inning, holding the Dust Devils hitless with one walk and one strikeout. Juan Burgos retired the side in the ninth inning, including two strikeouts.

By The Numbers

10- Ty Cummings career high strikeout total. His previous high was eight (twice)

20- Strikeouts by AquaSox pitchers

37- Combined strikeouts in the game

.412 - Hunter Fitz-Gerald's batting average over his last four games

.364- Hunter Fitz-Gerald's batting average over 11 games in the month of July. His other numbers in the month include: .417 on base percentage, .659 slugging percentage, four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI.

5- Caleb Cali has at least one extra base hit in five consecutive games.

5- Consecutive outings in which relief pitcher Holden Laws has not allowed a run.

5- Errors committed by the Dust Devils, including four in the eighth inning.

7-7 Head to head record between The AquaSox and Dust Devils this season. Both teams will aim to take the season lead when they play for the 15th time this season on Thursday night.

