Houston, We Have a Problem. Sox Lose 5-2

July 25, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







PASCO, WA: The Tri-City Dust Devils (9-16, 35-55) scored four runs in the first inning and Houston Harding struck out a career high nine batters on their way to a 5-2 series opening victory over the Everett AquaSox (10-15, 42-49).

The AquaSox scored the game's first run in the top of the first inning. Josh Hood scorched a line drive single off the glove of Dust Devils second baseman Caleb Ketchup. The ball continued out into the outfield and Hood ended up on second base when center fielder Werner Blakely bobbled the ball for the game's first error. Lazaro Montes stepped up to the plate two batters later and singled into center field, driving in Hood for the early 1-0 AquaSox lead.

The Dust Devils responded in the bottom of the first inning with four straight base hits to begin the frame. Joe Redfield led off with a single and then scored when Adrian Placencia doubled into center field. Placencia end up on third base after an attempt to throw Redfield out at home failed. Matt Coutney followed with an RBI single into left field, scoring Placencia for a 2-1 Tri-City lead. Chad Stevens then singled for the fourth consecutive base hit before Kevin Bruggeman became the first out of the inning after laying down a sacrifice bunt that advanced Coutney to third and Stevens to second. Catcher Juan Flores then singled into center field, scoring Coutney and Stevens to increase the Dust Devils lead to 4-1.

AquaSox starting pitcher Shaddon Peavyhouse allowed four runs on five hits in just one-third of an inning before getting the final two outs of the inning. Peavyhouse then retired the side in both the second and third innings as well as the first batter in the fourth inning. The Dust Devils loaded the bases in the fourth with a single, error and walk however Peavyhouse was able to complete a third straight scoreless inning by getting Landon Wallace to hit into a ground ball double play.

The AquaSox scored their second and final run of the night in the fourth inning. Montes led off the inning with a walk and then scored when Caleb Cali doubled off the wall in left field to cut the Dust Devils lead to 4-2.

The Dust Devils added one final insurance run in the fifth inning. Peavyhouse retired the first two batters walking Coutney followed by back to back singles from Stevens and Bruggeman. Coutney scored on Bruggeman's base hit for the 5-2 advantage.

Dust Devils pitching held the AquaSox scoreless for the remainder of the game. Starter Houston Harding pitched the first five innings, striking out a career high nine while allowing only four hits, two runs (one earned), and one walk. Glenn Albanese Jr. and Dylan Phillips each threw a scoreless inning in relief and Carlos Espinosa recorded his first save of the season with two shutout innings.

The AquaSox bullpen also did not allow any runs. Bryan Pope pitched two-thirds of an inning, Blake Townsend one inning and Anthony Tomczak recorded the final five outs, allowing only one hit while striking out three.

By The Numbers

0.00 - Anthony Tomczak's ERA through three appearances in July. Tomczak has struck out 6 hitters over three innings and has allowed only one hit.

1.50- Bryan Pope's ERA through his last six outings.

4- Caleb Cali has had an extra base hit in four consecutive games with a .765 slugging percentage

.429- Axel Sanchez batting average for the last four games (6 for 14).

6-7 The AquaSox record against the Dust Devils this season. The teams split each of their previous two six game series earlier this season.

8-3 The Dust Devils record over their past 11 games beginning on July 6th. The Dust Devils have scored 83 runs during the stretch, 7.55 runs per game

5-29 The Dust Devils record over their previous 34 games before July 6th

LOOKING AHEAD: Game two of the six game series is scheduled for Wednesday July 24 beginning at 7:05 p.m. RHP Ty Cummings (3-5, 4.67 ERA) will take the mound for the Aqua Sox. Tri-City will counter with Jorge Marcheco (2-5, 5.49 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.