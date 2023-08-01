Big Inning Dooms Y'alls in Series-Opening Loss

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (26-41), presented by Towne Properties, hung tough with the Evansville Otters (37-29) in a 6-5 defeat at Bosse Field on Tuesday, August 1st.

The Y'alls scored first against the Otters in their first trip to Bosse Field on the season. After designated hitter Brennan Price led off the game with an infield single and third baseman Brian Fuentes followed up with a walk, catcher Zade Richardson came to the plate two batters later to hit a three-run home run to left. Richardson's homer would mark the only significant damage Florence would inflict on Evansville starter Braden Scott (2.1 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K), who left the game with an injury in the third inning.

Evansville began chipping away at the Florence lead and righthander Edgar Martinez (5.0 IP, 4 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, 2 K) with a run in the third inning. Martinez hit shortstop George Callil with a pitch to lead off the inning, then allowed an infield single to left fielder Bryan Rosario. After a flyout moved Callil to third base, a wild pitch brought him home to cut the Florence lead to 3-1.

Evansville's fourth inning proved to be the difference in the game. The Otters batted around and scored five runs against Martinez, who saw 11 hitters come to the plate. First baseman John Dyer's go-ahead two-RBI single gave Evansville a lead it would never relinquish. Florence scored two runs in the fifth inning when first baseman Harrison DiNicola drove home Brian Fuentes and right fielder Ray Zuberer with a single, but the Y'alls squandered other opportunities to score against Evansville's bullpen. Florence saw a two-on, no-out situation in the eighth and a bases-loaded, two-outs situation in the ninth both result in zero runs.

Florence now trails the season series 3-1 against Evansville and has lost five games in a row overall. The Y'alls and Otters return to Bosse Field for the second game of the series on Wednesday, August 2nd. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT.

