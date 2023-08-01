Titans Open August with Win

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (34-33) returned home and were backed by both AJ and Taylor Wright in an 8-5 win over the New York Boulders (36-29) on Tuesday.

Opening August in pennant chase baseball, the Titans sent nine to the plate against Garrett Cooper (loss, 2-5) in the bottom of the first, scoring three times. Jamey Smart drove in the first of three on the night with a single before a walk to Jason Dicochea scored another, then Sicnarf Loopstok ripped single to centre to plate another.

Making his third start of the season, Chris Burica (win, 5-2) allowed just one run in the second inning, as the lefty managed to leave the bases loaded. Gabriel Garcia put the Boulders on the board with an RBI single.

Taylor Wright scored AJ Wright's double with a base hit to right in the bottom of the second, making it 4-1.

In the fourth, Taylor Wright knocked in his second of the game with a double before Jamey Smart added another to knock Cooper out of the game.

Burica would allow another tally in the fifth and exit in line for the win, striking out seven for the second time in his last three outings.

With a pair more across in the sixth, Nick MacDonald worked three innings of one-run ball in relief.

Making his professional debut, Jairo Vasquez surrendered a two-run blast in the ninth to Chris Kwitzer to make it a three-run game. With two on and one out, Erasmo Pinales (save, 1) struck out both batters he faced to cap off the victory.

In the win, Taylor Wright went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBI, while AJ Wright went 1-for-2 with a double and three walks. Jamey Smart also drove in three with a 2-for-4 performance.

The Ottawa Titans continue a three-game series against the New York Boulders at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday night at Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 UNIK FM and live streamed on Flo Baseball. For information on 2023 single-game tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

