Grizzlies Win 1000th Game

Sauget, IL - With their 10-2 road win against the Schaumburg Boomers last night, the Gateway Grizzlies won their 1000th game in club history, becoming the fifth team in the Frontier League (Evansville, Windy City/Cook County, River City, Washington) to reach the milestone.

Now in their 22nd season of operation, the Grizzlies have been providing affordable, family fun in the St. Louis Metro East since 2001, and have won a pair of Frontier League Organization of the Year awards as well as three West Division titles and the 2003 Frontier League Championship.

Gateway is also in the midst of their best season on the field in nearly a decade, and are tracking towards their first playoff appearance since 2012, having won their 41st game of 2023 last night against the Boomers while also moving into first place in the West Division standings entering the final calendar month of the regular season.

The Grizzlies return to action on the road tonight, Tuesday, August 1, against the Joliet Slammers, with first pitch at Duly Health and Care Field scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT.

